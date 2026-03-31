Lava Bold N2 Pro launched with 120Hz refresh rate display starting at ₹7,999

Lava has launched its Bold N2 Pro smartphone in India with a high refresh rate display, making it one of the only few phones in this segment to feature a high refresh rate display. It comes in two colours and features IP54 water and dust protection. This entry level smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart with a starting price of ₹7,999. Lava Bold N2 Pro launched on Flipkart (Flipkart) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Lava Bold N2 Pro features and specifications Lava Bold N2 Pro is a budget centric smartphone with a large 6.75 inch HD+ IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate to offer smoother user experience at budget. It runs on UNISOC T7250 processor for all the basic processing and for multitasking it has 4GB RAM. It comes with a virtual RAM feature which gives you additional 4GB RAM for lag free experience.

The 128GB internal storage can be expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back including a 50 MP main sensor with AI features to enhance the picture quality. The front- facing camera is a single 8MP shooter for selfies.

Bold N2 Pro comes with Android 15 running out of the box with dual SIM support. Lava also did a great job in the design and build too, the smartphone comes with IP54 splash and dust resistance. You get a side mounted fingerprint sensor for easy access. The smartphone comes with a large 5000 mAh battery which is paired with 18 watt fast charging.