Leak suggests Mortal Kombat 12 may usher a whole new plotline, here’s a release date speculation, roster and more

Couple of months back in a quarterly earnings call Warner Bros. unwillingly confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is to release in late 2023. Image Credit: Sargarme

From then on it became the second most upcoming hyped project; first one is off-course GTA 6. On April 8 pro Mortal Kombat player SonicFox tweeted that he is eagerly looking for an announcement next week. But now its second week running after the tweet and Warner Bros is very tight lipped about their brand new MK installment.

Given the game has already been confirmed (though accidently), fans are speculating release dates and plotlines for the upcoming MK title.

As of the writing of this article, the reliable leaks haven’t exactly blown the game wide open but we have an idea about the new roster. There is some fans’ speculation that could point us in the right direction for the game in the future.

Leaked roster for Mortal Kombat 12

The spine of the Mortal Kombat franchise is its roster. Roster is the selection of characters the game has to offer that can make or break the game. Though there is not any solid leak featuring some sorts of video or screenshots, there was a deleted Reddit post that surprisingly posted a blurry screenshot that revealed some of the characters.

· Sub Zero

· Johnny Cage

· Daegon

· Scorpion

· Havik

· Tavern

· Liu Kang

· Great Kung Lao

· Goro

· Sonia Cage

· Raiden

· Reptile

· Smoke Kitana

· Mileena

Except the above stated roster, most of the leaked roster you’ll find over the internet will go beyond this, including brand new characters or fake made-up characters. The above roster is somewhat accurate based on Lord Liu Kang’s response in Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, that his “friends are not gone” and will “live again”.

Mortal Kombat 12 plotline

A year after its initial release Mortal Kombat 11 dropped a brand new campaign DLC. In that DLC the bad ending can be obtained by choosing to play as Shang Tsung, whereas the good ending can be obtained by choosing to support Lord Liu Kang to defeat Shang Tsung. However nor Warner Bros. or NetherRealm confirmed which ending will continue as the perceived canon.

Image Credit: Jonathan Anderson

After defeating Shang Tsung, Lord Liu Kang then used Kronika’s hourglass to alter the timeline to create a “New Era” and claimed that none of his friends would be lost in this timeline.

As the timeline has been reset, numerous MK12 leaks speculate that that upcoming MK title will usher in a completely new period. So we can suspect Mortal Kombat 12 will feature some new faces and old faces will return.

When will Mortal Kombat 12 be released?.

So far, there is no official confirmation from Mortal Kombat 12. But we know that Warner Bros. has been working on a new project around the clock ever since July 2021. However NetherRealm is yet to announce the game. So it is that they will reveal MK12 in 2023 and we can play the title around late 2024 or early 2025 because we know NetherRealm always reveals its games on a two-year-cycle.

As for now, fans have to wait for any official works from the publisher or they can enjoy the large dose of daily speculation.