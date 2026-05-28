Leaving your home empty this summer? 5 top-rated night vision cameras to stop intruders

Summer vacations are the perfect time to travel and make new memories with your family. But going away from your home for a few days comes with a major concern - security. What if your existing safety measures aren't enough? What if someone tries to break into your home while you are away? These concerns are real and so are the chances of local burglars or people you deal with on a daily basis breaking and entering into your home. Sure, security cameras are a way you can keep a watch on your home even from afar. But a lot of these security cameras capture blurry videos and grainy shadows that are of little use while protecting your home and helping the police should the situation arise. Enter: Security cameras with night vision.

These security cameras can be used both indoors and outdoors. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Unlike basic security cameras, night vision CCTV cameras can capture sharp and detailed footage even in complete darkness. Many modern models also offer features like colour night vision, motion detection alerts, two-way audio, cloud storage, and smartphone connectivity, which in turn helps home owners to monitor their property from anywhere in real time. These security cameras can act as both a deterrent and a reliable evidence recorder thereby reducing a source of constant worry for you.

So, if you are planning to go away for a long vacation this summer or if you are planning to upgrade the security system of your home, we have shortlisted 5 top-rated night vision CCTV cameras that will deliver clear nighttime visibility, smart security features, and dependable performance all day and all night long.

Best night vision security cameras in India

This Trueview 3MP All Time Color Wi-Fi Smart Bullet CCTV Camera is designed for users who want reliable outdoor security with advanced night surveillance. It comes with a IP66 waterproof build that makes it suitable for home entrances, parking areas, offices, and shops. The camera delivers 3MP resolution with All Time Color Vision technology, helping capture clearer and more detailed footage even in low-light conditions. It also supports smart human detection and instant motion alerts for added safety. Features like two-way audio, 10x digital zoom, Alexa compatibility, and support for up to 256GB microSD storage make it a feature-rich option for modern smart homes.

Specifications Camera Details 3MP, 2304 x 1296p resolution Connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity with QR code setup, Alexa compatible IP Rating IP66 waterproof with 4000V lightning protection Night Vision All Time Color Vision, infrared night vision up to 30m Special Features Human detection, motion detection, tampering alerts, 10x digital zoom, two-way audio Smart Features Mobile notifications, cloud storage support, TrueCloud Plus app monitoring, voice assistant support Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Easy to use User friendly app Reasons to Avoid Average built quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to offer good picture quality. They find it easy to use and user friendly. However, some users pointed out that it has an average build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its night vision feature and good picture quality.

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This CP PLUS 2MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera is designed for users looking for dependable home security with smart monitoring features. Its compact modern design blends easily with indoor spaces, while the Full HD 1080p resolution helps capture sharp and detailed visuals. The camera supports colour night vision technology for improved clarity and better colour accuracy even in dim lighting conditions. It also has features like AI human detection, motion alerts, two-way audio, and auto recording that enhance everyday security monitoring. With Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile app support, users can remotely access live footage and notifications from anywhere, making it suitable for homes, offices, and small businesses.

Specifications Camera Details 2MP Full HD 1080p resolution, wide-angle lens Connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity with smartphone app support IP Rating IP rating not specified Night Vision Smart colour night vision with infrared support, 15m range Special Features AI human detection, motion alerts, two-way audio, auto recording Smart Features Mobile app control, real-time notifications, cloud storage support, remote monitoring Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money Impressive clarity Decent motion tracking Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera easy to install and use, with clear video quality and night vision working effectively up to 20 meters. However, some users reported issues with its connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its night vision feature and value for money design.

This security camera by HIKVISION is designed for users looking for dependable outdoor surveillance. Its compact bullet-style body and weather-resistant design make it suitable for home entrances, parking spaces, shops, and office exteriors. The camera captures HD-quality footage with enhanced infrared night vision technology that helps deliver sharper visibility in low-light conditions. With Smart IR support, the camera balances brightness levels to improve image clarity and reduce overexposure during nighttime recording.

Specifications Camera Details 2MP HD resolution, Turbo HD bullet camera, fixed lens Connectivity Wired connectivity with DVR support IP Rating IP66 weather-resistant design Night Vision EXIR infrared night vision with long-range visibility Special Features Smart IR technology, low-light enhancement, noise reduction Smart Features DVR compatibility, continuous surveillance support Reasons to Buy Good image quality Value for money Good night vision Clear image quality Reasons to Avoid Limited smart app-based features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the camera’s solid build quality, reliable night vision performance, and sharp HD video clarity. Many users mention that the camera performs consistently in outdoor conditions.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its night vision feature and weather resistant design.

The Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT Security Camera is designed for users who need reliable surveillance in locations without Wi-Fi connectivity. Its compact outdoor-ready design and IP66 waterproof construction make it suitable for warehouses, parking areas, and homes. The camera captures 3MP high-resolution footage with All-Time Color Vision technology, which helps in delivering clearer visuals and improved colour accuracy even in low-light conditions. Its 360-degree pan and tilt movement provides wider coverage, while smart human detection and auto tracking enhance security monitoring. Features like SIM card support, two-way audio, Alexa compatibility, cloud storage support, and mobile notifications make it a practical smart surveillance solution for remote monitoring.

Specifications Camera Details 3MP, 2304 × 1296p resolution, pan-and-tilt camera with 266° horizontal and 90° vertical rotation Connectivity 4G SIM support, QR-code-based setup, mobile and PC monitoring support IP Rating IP66 waterproof outdoor design Night Vision All-Time Color Vision with infrared low-light support Special Features Human detection, auto tracking, two-way audio, 10x digital zoom, motion alerts Smart Features Alexa compatibility, cloud storage support, support for up to 256GB microSD card, TrueCloud remote monitoring app Reasons to Buy Good image quality Value for money Good night vision Easy to install and use Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality, with outstanding image and video clarity, and appreciate its value for money as an affordable option. The camera is easy to install and excellent for home security.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its night vision feature, clear picture quality, and all weather resistant design.

The Qubo Smart Outdoor Security Camera is designed for users who want advanced AI-powered surveillance with reliable outdoor protection. Its sleek modern body and weather-resistant build make it suitable for entrances, driveways, garages, and outdoor walls. The camera captures sharp Full HD visuals with Qubo’s NightPulse technology, which improves low-light visibility and delivers better colour accuracy during nighttime monitoring. It's equipped with AI person detection, motion alerts, and two-way talk, the camera helps users stay connected to their property in real time.

Specifications Camera Details Full HD 1080p resolution, wide-angle lens Connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity with Qubo mobile app support IP Rating IP66 weather-resistant outdoor design Night Vision NightPulse night vision technology with enhanced low-light clarity Special Features AI person detection, motion alerts, two-way audio, intrusion alerts, siren support Smart Features Remote app monitoring, cloud storage support, instant notifications, smart playback controls Reasons to Buy Good image quality Value for money Good night vision Reasons to Avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers give positive feedback about the camera's picture quality in HD mode and its night vision capabilities. They also find it a value for money buy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this security camera for its night vision feature and all weather resistant design.

Top 3 features of the best night vision security cameras in India

NAME CAMERA DETAILS NIGHT VISION SPECIAL FEATURES Trueview 3MP All Time Color Wi-Fi Smart Bullet CCTV Security Camera 3MP, 2304 x 1296p resolution All Time Color Vision, infrared night vision up to 30m Human detection, motion detection, tampering alerts, 10x digital zoom, two-way audio CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi CCTV Camera for Home 2MP Full HD 1080p resolution, wide-angle lens Smart colour night vision with infrared support, 15m range AI human detection, motion alerts, two-way audio, auto recording HIKVISION 2MP Eco HD 1080P Night Vision Bullet Outdoor Wired CCTV Camera 2MP HD resolution, Turbo HD bullet camera, fixed lens EXIR infrared night vision with long-range visibility Smart IR technology, low-light enhancement, noise reduction Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT Security Camera 3MP, 2304 × 1296p resolution All-Time Color Vision with infrared low-light support Human detection, auto tracking, two-way audio, 10x digital zoom, motion alerts Qubo Smart Outdoor 3MP [2K] WiFi Bullet Camera Full HD 1080p resolution, wide-angle lens NightPulse night vision technology with enhanced low-light clarity AI person detection, motion alerts, two-way audio, intrusion alerts, siren support

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of security cameras both indoor and outdoor ones. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of CCTV cameras across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their camera technology, night vision technology, and sensors used in security cameras. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best night vision security cameras in India Which is better: infrared night vision or colour night vision cameras? Infrared night vision is ideal for basic surveillance in darkness, while colour night vision cameras provide more detailed and realistic footage with better colour accuracy during nighttime monitoring.

What resolution is best for night vision cameras? For sharper footage, experts recommend at least Full HD 1080p resolution. However, 2K and 3MP cameras offer better detail clarity, especially for facial recognition and vehicle number plates.

How far can night vision CCTV cameras see? Most home security cameras offer night vision ranges between 10 to 30 metres depending on the lens quality, infrared LEDs, and low-light technology.

Do night vision security cameras work during power cuts? Most CCTV cameras stop working during power cuts unless connected to an inverter, UPS backup, or battery-powered security setup.

What is IP66 rating in CCTV cameras? An IP66 rating means the camera is dust-resistant and waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor use during rain, heat, and harsh weather conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.