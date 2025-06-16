Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i launched in India with RTX 5090 GPU: Price, specs and more

ByShaurya Sharma
Jun 16, 2025 04:12 PM IST

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has made its way to the Indian market, sporting powerful internals. Here's what you need to know.

Lenovo today, on June 16, unveiled a new high-end gaming laptop for the Indian market called the Nvidia Legion Pro 7i, which gets the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards.  The laptop also bundles Intel Core Ultra 9 HX series processors. It comes with Nvidia DLSS and Lenovo's Legion ColdFront vapour thermal design, which has a 275W thermal design power in extreme mode.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i starts at 2,39,990.(Lenovo)

Here's all you need to know about Lenovo's latest high-end gaming laptop for India. Read on.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Specifications And More

Starting with the performance, as mentioned, this laptop comes powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 HX processors. You can equip it with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with up to 24 GB of memory. The laptop also supports Nvidia's DLSS 4.

For the display, the laptop gets a 16-inch WQXGA Lenovo PureSight OLED gaming panel. The display supports 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-Sync, VESA DisplayHDR, and TrueBlack 500 certification, and also sports a less than <1ms response time and anti-burn-in tech.

Lenovo says the keyboard for the laptop features 1.6 mm key travel and comes with four key-swappable keycaps and AI-synced RGB lighting. The laptop also brings a host of AI tech with the Lenovo AI Engine and dedicated hardware as well.

The laptop also supports 3D audio, thanks to Nahimic by SteelSeries 3D, and Lenovo is also bundling three months of free Game Pass Ultimate with this.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Price And Availability In India

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is available in India now at a starting price of 2,39,990. It will be available on the company's own website, lenovo.com, and exclusive Lenovo stores offline. The company says custom orders will be delivered in 20 to 25 days.

Monday, June 16, 2025
