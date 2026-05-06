LG’s new Essential Series aims to make premium tech more accessible in India: Check complete range and prices

LG Electronics India has expanded its home appliances lineup for 2026, introducing a mix of premium and affordable-premium products aimed at widening its reach across Indian households. The move includes new French door refrigerators, AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, and an expanded ‘Essential Series,’ reinforcing the company’s focus on local manufacturing and exports. LG leadership at the 'All-New' Essentials Series launch. (LG) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

The latest portfolio reflects LG’s dual strategy, bringing advanced, design-led appliances to premium buyers while improving accessibility through competitively priced offerings. The company also confirmed plans to export its Essential Series to 22 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa by 2026.

Essential Series expansion: Focus on affordability LG’s Essential Series, positioned in the affordable-premium segment, has been expanded across key appliance categories with more capacities and features tailored to Indian usage conditions.

In refrigeration, the new sub-300L range (225L–276L) comes with features like Smart Inverter Compressor, convertible modes, and inverter compatibility. Prices for Essential Series refrigerators start at ₹25,500.

The washing machine lineup in this segment includes top-load models (8kg–10kg) starting at ₹20,900, while the AX semi-automatic range (8kg–12kg) is priced from ₹17,300, targeting budget-conscious households seeking durability.

LG has also added convertible convection microwave ovens with air-fry functionality, priced from ₹28,700, alongside water purifiers featuring UV sterilisation and stainless-steel tanks starting at ₹16,600.

Premium refrigerators: Larger capacities, smarter features At the premium end, LG has introduced its new French Door refrigerator range (574L–610L), starting at ₹1.18 lakh. The lineup includes features such as InstaView Door-in-Door, AI ThinQ connectivity, and an auto ice maker in a compact 33-inch width format.

The Side-by-Side refrigerator portfolio (630L–790L) has also been expanded, with prices starting at ₹1.09 lakh, offering larger storage capacities and premium finishes.