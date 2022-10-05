Like watching 4K videos on YouTube? Soon, it won't be free!

If you prefer watching YouTube videos on the big screen, here's some bad news for you. Now, all users won't get the option to watch 4K videos on the streaming platform. This feature is now being limited to the YouTube's premium subscribers, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.



With the premium feature, the subscribers get options like ad-free videos and background videos play. They also get access to free YouTube Premium Music. They can also download videos for offline viewing later.



A Reddit post has revealed that YouTube is testing 4K videos playback with its premium subscription plan. It means, only premium subscribers will be able to watch videos having a 4K (2,160 pixels) or a better resolution.

The Reddit post shared screenshots to show that the non-premium users can only watch videos with a resolution of up to 1,440 pixels. They can check the best resolution after checking the video quality section, but the 4K option will be locked, the Live Hindustan report stated.

According to report, YouTube wants that more users should avail its premium subscription. This is the reason why reports of the streaming platform testing the feature to show 12 skippable ads before a video.

In India, the YouTube premium plans start at ₹129 per month. In September last year, the streaming giant had announced it crossed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers.

