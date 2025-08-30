List of top Meta resignations: 8 crore salary earners among those who left

Meta has been a big part of the growing artificial intelligence race among top tech companies like Google, OpenAI, and more. For this, Meta had recently been hiring aggressively to bolster its AI team. However, of late, a series of resignations have rocked the company. These employees worked in various domains, including the superintelligence team. Here, we tell you about the top resignations at Meta recently. Read on for the details. Meta did poach several employees from rivals, but a lot of people are leaving, too.(REUTERS)

Rishabh Agarwal

Rishabh Agarwal was hired by Meta with a reportedly million-dollar salary and worked in the company’s superintelligence team. He took to X to confirm his resignation, saying that he wanted to take a “different kind of risk” in his career. He is ultimately following Mark Zuckerberg’s own advice: “In a world that's changing so fast, the biggest risk you can take is not taking any risk.”

Notably, before joining Meta, Rishabh Agarwal worked for other companies like Google DeepMind and also had internships in firms such as Tower Research Capital, Saavn, and Waymo. He completed his graduation in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and scored an All India Rank of 33 in the JEE exam.

Chaya Nayak

Next up, we have Chaya Nayak, who was with Meta for a long time. She is leaving Meta to join rival OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. She is another Indian-origin employee and worked at Meta for almost 10 years. In the past, she led the Facebook Open Research and Transparency team, focusing on data cleaning, differential privacy, and data clean rooms. More recently, Nayak had been working on Generative AI, including her contributions to LLaMA and other Meta projects.

Avi Verma

Another high-profile exit from Meta is Avi Verma. He had previously worked for OpenAI before switching to Meta after Mark Zuckerberg’s lucrative offer. Now, it is said that he is once again joining OpenAI, returning to Sam Altman’s team. Avi Verma has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Stanford University and has also worked at companies like Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Ethan Knight

Ethan Knight is another name reported by Wired to have quit Meta. He was previously a staff machine learning scientist at Tesla Autopilot. He has also worked for OpenAI as a research intern in the AI safety team and holds a degree in Mathematical and Computational Science from Stanford University.

