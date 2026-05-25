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Long flights and train journeys feel boring? Tablets that make travel easier

Lightweight tablets now offer bigger displays, offline entertainment, long battery life and productivity features.

Published on: May 25, 2026 01:29 PM IST
Our PickBest overallValue for moneyBest performanceBudget friendly

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Watching movies on a small phone screen or carrying a heavy laptop during travel is not always comfortable, especially on long flights, train journeys or road trips. This is why many travellers now prefer tablets that offer a better balance of portability, entertainment and productivity without adding too much weight to their bags.

A good tablet can make travelling far more convenient and entertaining.
A good tablet can make travelling far more convenient and entertaining.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Modern tablets now come with large displays, strong battery backup, offline streaming support and optional keyboard accessories for work on the move. Premium options from Apple and Samsung, along with affordable models from Xiaomi and Lenovo, are also seeing discounts during the ongoing sale. To help you choose the right option, we have shortlisted tablets that can make travelling more convenient, productive and entertaining.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is built for travellers who want a lightweight tablet with dependable productivity features. Its 10.9-inch 90Hz display delivers smoother scrolling and comfortable media viewing during long journeys, while the included S Pen improves note-taking and sketching on the go. Samsung’s ecosystem integration, long battery life, expandable storage, and slim design make it practical for flights, hotel work sessions, and entertainment. The tablet balances portability, performance, and productivity effectively for frequent travellers.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch 90Hz LCD
Processor
Exynos 1380
Storage
Up to 256GB
Battery
8000mAh
Stylus
Included S Pen

Reasons to Buy

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Excellent portability with S Pen support

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Smooth display and strong battery life

Reasons to Avoid

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LCD panel instead of AMOLED

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Performance is mid-range rather than flagship

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight design, S Pen usability, and smooth display experience. Many also like its portability for reading, streaming, and productivity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for travel-friendly portability combined with note-taking features and dependable multimedia performance.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The OnePlus Pad Lite focuses on delivering an affordable large-screen entertainment experience suitable for travel and everyday productivity. It features an 11-inch display with solid brightness levels for streaming during commutes and flights. The slim profile and lightweight construction improve portability, while the large battery helps reduce charging anxiety during long journeys. OxygenOS delivers a cleaner software experience with smooth multitasking. Its balanced specifications make it useful for students, travellers, and casual users seeking dependable entertainment and browsing performance.

Specifications

Display
11-inch LCD
Battery
9340mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + 4G variants
OS
OxygenOS
Audio
Quad Speakers

Reasons to Buy

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Large battery for travel usage

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Clean and smooth software experience

Reasons to Avoid

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Cameras are basic

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Not designed for heavy gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the battery backup and smooth software interface. Many also find the display suitable for films, browsing, and online classes.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable battery life and a clean software experience during travel and entertainment use.

The Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular is designed for users needing internet connectivity during travel without relying entirely on hotspot sharing. Its cellular support allows direct SIM usage for navigation, streaming, and communication on the move. The display offers decent sharpness for watching content, while the large battery supports extended travel sessions. Xiaomi’s software includes productivity and multitasking features suitable for casual work. The tablet combines affordability, portability, and connectivity effectively for regular travellers and students.

Specifications

Display
11-inch 2K LCD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi + Cellular
Battery
9000mAh
Audio
Dolby Atmos Speakers
Storage
Expandable Storage Support

Reasons to Buy

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Cellular connectivity improves convenience

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Strong battery life for travel

Reasons to Avoid

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MIUI may include preloaded apps

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Performance aimed at casual usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the cellular support and good multimedia performance. Many users also mention dependable battery backup during travel.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for portable connectivity and dependable entertainment without relying on separate hotspot devices.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is aimed at users wanting a more premium media-focused travel tablet with a larger immersive display. Its 12.1-inch panel improves movie watching and multitasking during flights or hotel stays. The tablet features smooth OxygenOS optimisation, immersive speakers, and solid battery endurance for extended streaming sessions. Its lightweight design keeps portability manageable despite the bigger screen size. Combined with strong multitasking capabilities and reliable software performance, it works well for travel entertainment and light productivity usage.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch LCD
Audio
Quad Speakers
OS
OxygenOS
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Battery
Large Capacity Battery

Reasons to Buy

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Large immersive display

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Smooth multitasking experience

Reasons to Avoid

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Bigger size reduces portability slightly

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Premium pricing compared to budget tablets

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large display and smooth software performance. Many also find the speakers impressive for films and streaming.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for immersive entertainment and dependable multitasking during long travel sessions.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro targets users wanting a larger productivity-focused tablet with stronger multimedia capabilities. Its 12.1-inch display improves document viewing and split-screen multitasking while travelling. The tablet also supports higher refresh rates for smoother navigation and media playback. Xiaomi includes a large battery suitable for extended use during flights and road trips. Combined with a slim metal body and balanced performance, it offers strong value for travellers needing both entertainment and work-oriented usability.

Specifications

Display
12.1-inch High Refresh Panel
Connectivity
Wi-Fi / 5G variants
Battery
Large Capacity Battery
Build
Metal Design
Audio
Dolby Atmos Speakers

Reasons to Buy

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Large display improves productivity

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Premium metal construction

Reasons to Avoid

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Larger size less convenient for one-hand use

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MIUI experience may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the premium design and large display experience. Many also mention strong battery life and smooth multimedia playback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for large-screen productivity and entertainment while travelling.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 is positioned as a premium Android tablet with flagship-grade performance and a slim portable body. Equipped with a high-resolution display and powerful Snapdragon chipset, it handles multitasking, gaming, streaming, and productivity efficiently during travel. The tablet also includes a large battery with fast charging support, reducing downtime between journeys. Xiaomi’s premium design language, smoother refresh rate, and strong speaker system make it suitable for users wanting laptop-like flexibility in a lighter travel-friendly device.

Specifications

Display
11.2-inch 3.2K Display
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Series
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Battery
9200mAh
Storage
256GB

Reasons to Buy

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Flagship-level performance

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Excellent display quality and refresh rate

Reasons to Avoid

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Premium pricing

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Accessories may cost extra

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and premium display quality. Many also praise the strong multimedia and gaming capabilities.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for premium travel productivity and flagship entertainment performance.

The Lenovo Tab 10.1-inch is a compact travel-friendly tablet aimed at casual entertainment and browsing needs. Its lightweight metal body improves portability while the dual Dolby Atmos speakers enhance media playback quality during flights and hotel stays. Android 14 provides updated software support and smoother app compatibility. Expandable storage support helps travellers carry offline content conveniently. With balanced specifications and practical pricing, it suits users seeking a dependable secondary device for entertainment and light productivity tasks.

Specifications

Display
10.1-inch LCD
RAM
4GB
Storage
128GB Expandable
Audio
Dolby Atmos Speakers
OS
Android 14

Reasons to Buy

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Compact and lightweight design

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Expandable storage support

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited multitasking performance

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Basic cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the metal build and speaker quality. Many also find the tablet suitable for streaming and casual travel entertainment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for affordable portability and dependable multimedia performance.

The Brave Ark tablet targets users wanting flagship Android tablet performance combined with premium accessories for productivity during travel. It features a large 2.8K 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, enabling smoother multitasking, gaming, and creative workloads. Support for stylus input and keyboard accessories improves usability for work trips and long journeys. The premium metal construction, large battery, and AI-focused software features make it suitable for professionals and power users seeking high-end tablet versatility.

Specifications

Display
12.95-inch 2.8K 144Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB
Accessories
Stylus + Keyboard Support

Reasons to Buy

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Extremely powerful hardware

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Premium productivity-focused design

Reasons to Avoid

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Expensive compared to mainstream tablets

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Large size may reduce portability slightly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful performance and premium display quality. Many also like the included productivity accessories and smooth multitasking.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for flagship tablet performance and advanced productivity features during travel.

Factors to consider when buying a tablet for travel

  • Battery life: Longer battery backup becomes important during flights, road trips and situations where charging options may be limited.
  • Portability: Lightweight and slim tablets are easier to carry during daily commuting and long-distance travel.
  • Display quality: A brighter and sharper display improves movie streaming, reading and gaming experiences while travelling.
  • Storage capacity: More storage helps users download movies, shows, documents and games for offline usage during travel.
  • Connectivity features: Tablets with Wi-Fi, 5G or SIM support offer better flexibility for internet access on the move.

Top 3 features of best tablets for travelling

TabletDisplayProcessorBattery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite10.9-inch 90HzExynos 13808000mAh
OnePlus Pad Lite11-inch LCDMid-range Chipset9340mAh
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular11-inch 2KMid-range Chipset9000mAh
OnePlus Pad Go 212.1-inch LCDMid-range ChipsetLarge Battery
Redmi Pad 2 Pro12.1-inchHigh Refresh ChipsetLarge Battery
Xiaomi Pad 811.2-inch 3.2K 144HzSnapdragon 8s Series9200mAh
Lenovo Tab 10.1-inch10.1-inch LCDEntry-level ChipsetStandard Battery
Brave Ark12.95-inch 2.8K 144HzSnapdragon 8s Gen 3Large Battery

The research and expertise

I have been reviewing consumer technology products for years, and tablets are among the gadgets I regularly track and compare. From compact tablets for casual entertainment to performance-focused models designed for work, gaming, and creativity, I have explored devices across different price segments to understand which ones offer the best overall experience.

For this buying guide, I evaluated tablets based on performance, display quality, battery backup, software experience, portability, and value for money. I also checked customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world usability and long-term reliability. After comparing the key features and everyday performance, I shortlisted these tablets to make your buying decision easier.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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