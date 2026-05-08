Looking for a big-screen TV? Amazon sale brings up to 65% off on 55-inch smart TVs

Amazon Great Summer Sale live: A big-screen TV is no longer limited to premium buyers. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 now live, several 55-inch smart TVs from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, TCL, Haier and others are available at reduced prices. Buyers looking to upgrade their living room setup or add a large display for streaming, gaming or sports can now find multiple options priced under Rs. 35,000 during the sale.

Get up to 65% off on smart TVs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. (Unsplash)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Apart from direct discounts, Amazon is also offering bank-based savings during the event. Customers using HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent. Prime members can also access additional cashback offers and savings through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards.

Get up to 65% off on the Top 55-inch TVs: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

The 55-inch TV category has become one of the most searched segments during online sales over the last few years. It fits well in medium and large rooms while offering enough screen space for OTT streaming, cricket matches, gaming sessions and weekend movie watching.

Most of the 55-inch TVs available in the current sale come with 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, built-in streaming apps, multiple HDMI ports, dedicated game modes, Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio and smart operating systems such as Google TV, webOS and Tizen OS. Buyers can also find options with QLED and LED panels, depending on their budget.

I have used and reviewed multiple smart TVs over the last few years across different screen sizes, including entry-level LED models and premium QLED TVs. While tracking recent TV launches and sale offers, I also came across user discussions on forums and Reddit where many buyers highlighted common issues such as slow software updates, average sound output and limited app support in budget TVs. Based on those findings, checking the operating system, refresh rate, warranty coverage and after-sales service becomes important before making a purchase.

If you're looking for the perfect 55-inch TV to enhance your home cinema experience, look no further. Here are some of the best models available during the Amazon Summer Sale, offering huge discounts and unbeatable value for money.

What Buyers Should Check Before Making a Deal during the Amazon Summer Sale

Before selecting a TV during the sale, buyers should compare some key specifications instead of focusing only on discounts.

Display panel and picture quality

LED TVs remain common in the affordable segment, while QLED panels generally offer better colour reproduction and brightness. Buyers who mostly stream movies and shows in dark rooms can also consider HDR-supported models.

Operating system

Google TV, Android TV, webOS and Tizen OS remain among the most used smart TV platforms. The availability of apps and long-term software support can vary between brands.

Audio output

Most slim TVs still require an external soundbar for better audio performance. Buyers should check speaker output and Dolby Audio support before purchasing.

Refresh rate and gaming support

For casual gaming and sports viewing, a higher refresh rate can improve motion handling. Some TVs now include Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate support as well.

Connectivity options

HDMI ports, USB connectivity, Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi support are useful for connecting gaming consoles, speakers and streaming devices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

I regularly track smart TV launches, sales trends and home entertainment products across price segments. For recent updates to buying guides and deal coverage, I also compare specifications, user reviews and after-sales service reports across major retailers and discussion forums before shortlisting products.

Like all journalists covering consumer technology and affiliate products, editorial selections and recommendations are made independently without influence from brands or retailers.

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