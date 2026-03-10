Looking for a budget laptop? These Google Chromebooks start at ₹11,000

Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

Laptops powered by ChromeOS have become a practical option for users who rely on web-based tools and cloud storage. Google-backed Chromebooks focus on browsing, document work, video calls and streaming without the overhead of traditional operating systems. Several brands now offer these laptops in different price ranges on Flipkart. Here is a look at some Chromebook models from Acer, ASUS, HP and Lenovo that start from around Rs. 11,000 and cater to students, remote workers and daily internet users.

The Acer Chromebook Plus CB515-2H laptop is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i3-1315U processor and 8GB of RAM. It supports multitasking across several browser tabs and web apps on ChromeOS. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display for work and video streaming. The Chromebook Plus series also includes AI tools for video calls and system optimisation. It suits users who work mainly with online platforms and Google services. The laptop is listed on Flipkart for around Rs. 44,899, down from Rs. 52,999.

The ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505) focuses on portability and long usage time. It weighs about 1.7kg and offers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor designed for ChromeOS tasks such as browsing, email, document editing and online classes. The build follows military-grade durability standards, which helps during daily travel or campus use. It works as an entry-level Chromebook for students and basic computing needs.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to switch between laptop and tablet modes. The device includes a 14-inch touchscreen and a backlit keyboard. It runs on an Intel Celeron processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage under ChromeOS. The battery can last up to 12.5 hours, depending on usage. Google Assistant is integrated for voice commands and search. The laptop is available on Flipkart for about Rs. 19,990.

The Lenovo Chromebook 14M868 is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 octa-core processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. The system handles browsing, document work and streaming through ChromeOS. It features a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display and offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life from a 47Wh unit. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, USB-C ports and an HD webcam. Weighing about 1.3kg, the laptop is available on Flipkart between Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 22,000.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 15IJL6 runs on an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. The system supports daily web tasks such as browsing, document work and streaming. It includes a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display and a 47Wh battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of usage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB-C ports and a microSD reader. The laptop is priced around Rs. 16,000 to Rs. 22,000 on Flipkart.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214MA-BU0704 features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage. It runs ChromeOS for browsing, note-taking and streaming tasks. The device has an 11.6-inch touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge that allows tablet use. It also meets MIL-STD-810G durability standards and provides up to 12 hours of battery life. Connectivity includes USB-C ports, USB-A and a microSD slot. The laptop is listed between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 26,000 on Flipkart.

The HP Chromebook x360 14b-CD0011TU runs on the Intel Processor N100 with 4GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS storage. It supports browsing, document editing and web-based work through ChromeOS. The 14-inch HD multitouch display supports a 360-degree hinge for laptop, tablet and tent modes. The device includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C ports, USB-A and a microSD slot. A 47Wh battery offers more than 10 hours of usage with fast charging support. The laptop is available on Flipkart between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 36,000.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Chromebook 1. Processor and performance: Check the processor before choosing a Chromebook. Entry-level models use Intel Celeron or MediaTek chips for browsing, document editing and video streaming. If you handle multiple tabs or web apps, consider models with Intel Core processors and higher RAM.

2. RAM and storage: Chromebooks mainly rely on cloud storage through Google Drive. Most devices offer 4GB or 8GB RAM and eMMC storage. If you open many browser tabs or run Android apps, choose a model with 8GB RAM and at least 128GB storage.

3. Display size and resolution: Display size affects portability and comfort. Compact models around 11–12 inches suit travel and students. Larger screens like 14-inch or 15.6-inch displays work better for document work, video streaming and multitasking. Full HD resolution provides clearer text and video.

4. Battery life: Battery performance matters for users who work outside the home or office. Many Chromebooks offer 10 to 13 hours of usage. Check battery capacity and manufacturer claims to ensure the laptop can last through a full work or study day.

5. Build and portability: Weight and build quality are important if you carry the laptop frequently. Lightweight models around 1.2kg–1.5kg are easier for travel, classes or meetings. Some Chromebooks also include durability certifications for regular use.

6. Convertible or standard design: Some Chromebooks include a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to rotate into tablet or tent mode. These models help with reading, presentations and media streaming. Standard laptop designs focus mainly on keyboard-based work.

7. Connectivity and ports: Look for Wi-Fi standards, USB-C ports, USB-A ports, HDMI or microSD card slots. These options help connect external displays, storage drives or accessories without extra adapters.

8. Software and updates: Chromebooks run ChromeOS, which receives regular updates from Google. Check the device’s Auto Update Expiration (AUE) period to know how long the laptop will receive software and security updates.