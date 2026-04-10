Looking for a sound upgrade? These Dolby Atmos soundbars are up to 80% off

Setting up a home entertainment space no longer requires a complex speaker system. Many users now turn to soundbars to improve TV audio without adding multiple devices. A soundbar sits below or near the television and handles dialogue, music, and effects in a single unit. When paired with a subwoofer or rear speakers, it can deliver a wider sound field across the room.

Soundbars with Dolby Atmos are now available at discounted prices across multiple online platforms.(Pexels)

A key feature driving interest in recent models is Dolby Atmos. This audio format treats sound as separate objects instead of fixed channels. It allows audio to move around the listener, including from above. To achieve this, soundbars use up-firing speakers or processing techniques that reflect sound off the ceiling. Configurations such as 5.1.2 or 7.1.4 indicate the number of channels, subwoofers, and height speakers included in the system.

Retail platforms are currently offering discounts on several Dolby Atmos soundbars, with some deals going up to 80 percent. Here is a closer look at options across different price segments and use cases.

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The Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 is built for users who want a full surround setup without installing a traditional home theatre system. It runs on a 5.2.4 channel configuration and delivers 725 W output. The system includes two wireless subwoofers and rear satellite speakers, which help distribute sound across the room.

Connectivity options include HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB, optical input, and AUX. Users can connect televisions, streaming devices, and phones without difficulty. The system also supports microphone input, which can be used for voice-based entertainment. This setup works well for large rooms where separate rear speakers can enhance the listening experience.

{{^usCountry}} The boAt Aavante Prime 7.1.4 7050DA offers a 7.1.4-channel layout with 700 W output. It includes dual-wired subwoofers and wireless rear speakers, creating a wider sound field for movies and shows. The additional channels allow better separation of audio elements across directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boAt Aavante Prime 7.1.4 7050DA offers a 7.1.4-channel layout with 700 W output. It includes dual-wired subwoofers and wireless rear speakers, creating a wider sound field for movies and shows. The additional channels allow better separation of audio elements across directions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The device supports HDMI eARC for Dolby Atmos playback along with Bluetooth 5.3, USB, optical, coaxial, and AUX inputs. Users can switch between multiple sources such as a TV, media player, or smartphone. Preset sound modes help adjust output based on content type, including dialogue and music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The device supports HDMI eARC for Dolby Atmos playback along with Bluetooth 5.3, USB, optical, coaxial, and AUX inputs. Users can switch between multiple sources such as a TV, media player, or smartphone. Preset sound modes help adjust output based on content type, including dialogue and music. {{/usCountry}}

The JBL Cinema SB190 is designed for smaller spaces. It uses a 2.1 channel system with a total output of 380 W. The package includes a wireless subwoofer that adds low-frequency output for movies and music.

This model supports Dolby Atmos through virtual processing instead of dedicated height speakers. It connects via HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, and optical input. The system also includes dialogue enhancement, which helps improve voice clarity during shows. It suits users who want improved sound without adding rear speakers.

The Motorola AmphisoundX uses a 5.1.2 channel setup with a peak output of 600 W. It combines a soundbar, a subwoofer, and wireless rear satellites. This arrangement supports a wider sound spread, including overhead effects enabled by height channels.

In terms of connectivity, the system includes HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.3, optical, and USB. The system works with televisions and streaming devices while keeping cable use limited. It is suited for users who want a balance between performance and a manageable setup.

The LG S77TY comes with a 3.1.3 channel configuration and 400 W output. It features three up-firing drivers that help deliver height-based sound. The system includes a wireless subwoofer and supports DTS:X along with Dolby Atmos.

It connects through HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB. The model also includes AI-based sound processing that adjusts output based on content. Gaming features such as VRR and ALLM support make it suitable for users who connect consoles to their televisions.

The Samsung HW-Q990F/XL offers one of the most detailed setups in this list. It runs on an 11.1.4 channel configuration with a total output of 756 W. The package includes a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and rear speakers with up-firing drivers.

It supports wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HDMI eARC 2.1, Wi-Fi, and voice assistants. Features such as room calibration and dialogue enhancement help adjust sound output based on the environment. This model is suitable for users looking for a complete surround system without installing separate components.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini focuses on a compact design while still supporting 3D audio. It uses a 4.1 channel setup with virtual processing to simulate a larger surround system. The output is rated at around 250 W.

The device supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and other audio formats through HDMI eARC. It also includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice assistant support. This model works well in smaller rooms where space is limited, but users still want an expanded sound field without adding external speakers.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Dolby Atmos Soundbar

1. Room size and layout

Your room plays a major role in how sound travels. Larger rooms benefit from systems with rear speakers and multiple channels like 5.1.2 or 7.1.4 setups. Smaller rooms can work well with compact bars or virtual surround systems. Ceiling height also matters because Dolby Atmos relies on reflected sound for height effects.

2. Channel configuration

Check the channel setup before buying. A 2.1 system includes basic stereo and a subwoofer, while 5.1.2 or higher adds surround and height channels. More channels usually mean better sound placement, but they also need more space for proper performance.

3. Connectivity options

Make sure the soundbar supports HDMI eARC for better audio transmission from your TV. Other useful options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, optical input, and USB. Multiple connectivity options allow you to switch between TV, streaming devices, and smartphones easily.

4. Subwoofer and bass performance

Some soundbars come with built-in bass, while others include a separate subwoofer. A dedicated subwoofer helps deliver low-frequency sound for movies and music. Wireless subwoofers reduce cable clutter and are easier to place.

5. Smart features and compatibility

Look for features like voice assistants, app control, and sound modes. Some models adjust audio automatically based on content. Also, check compatibility with your TV brand, gaming console, or streaming device to avoid setup issues.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR MD Ijaj Khan ...Read More Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read Less

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