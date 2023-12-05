Looking for home theatre under 5000? Here are top 9 options to consider

For many of us in India, a television set is what we have grown up with. The idea of entertainment (for that matter, even infotainment) has meant the TV. However, with the phenomenal growth in electronics, the idea of entertainment at home has undergone a sea change, Today, the buzzword is home theatre systems.

Home theatre systems can give a fillip to your entertainment setup at home.

But what is a home theatre, come to think of it? A home theatre is a personalized entertainment setup within a residence designed to mimic a cinematic experience. It typically comprises a high-definition display or projector, surround sound speakers, and media players. Often, it includes comfortable seating arranged to optimize viewing angles. Advanced systems incorporate acoustic treatments, amplifiers, and smart home integration for seamless control. Home theatres cater to various preferences, ranging from casual movie nights to immersive gaming or professional-grade audiovisual experiences. They transform a room into a dedicated entertainment space, allowing individuals to indulge in movies, games, or music with enhanced audiovisual quality and the luxury of convenience within their home environment.

In today's markets, diverse home theatre systems cater to varied preferences. Soundbars offer compact audio enhancement, ideal for smaller spaces, providing improved sound without extensive setups. Compact all-in-one systems combine speakers and a Blu-ray or DVD player for convenience. Traditional surround sound systems boast multiple speakers, delivering immersive audio through wired or wireless setups. High-end systems feature Dolby Atmos or DTS:X technology, creating a three-dimensional audio experience. Ultra HD projectors and large-screen TVs with 4K or 8K resolution form the visual centrepiece, while smart integration allows seamless control via voice commands or apps, offering an array of choices for immersive home entertainment.

So are home theatre systems pricey? Well, the good news is that you can get some in lesser price point (under ₹5000) as well.

Home theatre systems under ₹5000 offer basic audio enhancements suitable for budget-conscious buyers. Entry-level soundbars provide improved sound quality compared to built-in TV speakers, enhancing the audio experience for small to medium-sized rooms. Compact speaker systems with limited connectivity options deliver decent audio performance, albeit with fewer features. These budget-friendly setups often lack advanced technologies like Bluetooth connectivity or surround sound, focusing on fundamental audio amplification. While not as immersive or feature-rich as higher-end systems, they serve as affordable alternatives for those seeking a modest upgrade in their home entertainment experience within a constrained budget.

We have curated a list of 10 of the best options to consider before making a purchase.

1) TRONICA TR-1501 Deep Bass Home Theater with Subwoofer 2.1 Channel with 55W Premium Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Master Remote and Sleek Finish, Home Theatre System (Black)

The TRONICA TR-1501 Deep Bass Home Theatre offers a rich audio experience with its 2.1 channel configuration and 55W premium signature sound, delivering enhanced bass and clarity. Its sleek design and master remote ensure convenience, while multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth and more, offer versatile device compatibility. This system promises a balanced blend of powerful audio output, ease of use, and a modern finish, making it an attractive choice for immersive home entertainment.

Specifications of TRONICA TR-1501 Deep Bass Home Theatre:

Configuration: 2.1 Channel

Power Output: 55W

Connectivity: Multiple modes including Bluetooth

Remote: Master remote for easy control

Design: Sleek finish in black

Pros Cons Premium Sound: 55W premium signature sound for enhanced audio quality. Limited Channels: 2.1 channel configuration might limit the surround sound experience. Versatile Connectivity: Multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Power Output: While 55W is decent, some users might prefer higher wattage for larger rooms or more powerful audio.

2) TRONICA Super King 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System with FM/PenDrive/Sd Card/Mobile/Aux Support & Remote (5.1 Speaker Set Black)

The TRONICA Super King 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System offers a comprehensive audio setup with 5.1 channel configuration and 40W output, ensuring balanced sound distribution. Its Bluetooth connectivity, along with support for FM, PenDrive, SD Card, and mobile/Aux inputs, provides versatile media playback options. The included remote enhances convenience, while its sleek black design complements various interiors. This system promises a dynamic audio experience, compatibility with multiple devices, and ease of use, making it a well-rounded choice for home

Specifications of TRONICA Super King 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre System:

Configuration: 5.1 Channel

Power Output: 40W

Connectivity: Bluetooth, FM, PenDrive, SD Card, Mobile/Aux

Support: Multiple media playback options

Remote: Included for convenient control

Pros Cons Versatile Connectivity: Offers multiple connectivity options for various media sources. Moderate Power Output: 40W might not be sufficient for larger rooms or users seeking more powerful audio. Comprehensive Configuration: 5.1 channels ensure a balanced audio experience with distinct sound distribution. Complex Setup: Multiple connectivity options might be overwhelming for some users, requiring familiarity with different input sources.

3) I KALL IK22 Home Theater (2.1, Black)

The I KALL IK22 Home Theatre in black presents a streamlined 2.1 channel audio setup, ideal for immersive sound experiences. With its sleek design, this system integrates two satellite speakers and a subwoofer, offering balanced audio distribution and enhanced bass. Its multiple connectivity options, likely including Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs, promise versatile device compatibility. This system aims to deliver a refined audio atmosphere, combining style, functionality, and diverse connectivity for an enriching home entertainment experience.

Specifications of I KALL IK22 Home Theatre:

Configuration: 2.1 Channel

Design: Sleek black finish

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX inputs

Speaker Setup: Two satellite speakers and a subwoofer

Power Output: Detailed wattage not specified

Pros Cons Sleek Design: Stylish black finish, complementing various interiors. Limited Information: Detailed power output specifications are not provided. Multiple Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs offer versatile device compatibility. Potential Audio Limitation: Lack of specific wattage details might impact perceived audio quality for some users.

4) ZEBRONICS Basso 100 5.1 Home Theater Speaker with 5.25" Subwoofer, 90W RMS Powerful Bass, Bluetooth 5.1, Wall Mount, AC-3 Surround Sound, RGB Ring Light, Remote Control & LED Display

The ZEBRONICS Basso 100 5.1 Home Theatre Speaker delivers an immersive audio experience with a 5.1 channel configuration and a powerful 90W RMS output, emphasizing robust bass. Its Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity offers wireless convenience, while AC-3 surround sound amplifies the audio environment. Equipped with a 5.25" subwoofer and RGB ring light, this system promises dynamic visual and audio enhancements. The added convenience of a remote control, LED display, and wall mount capability further elevates its user-friendly design and immersive capabilities for home entertainment.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Basso 100 5.1 Home Theatre Speaker:

Configuration: 5.1 Channel

Subwoofer Size: 5.25 inches

Power Output: 90W RMS

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Additional Features: Wall mount, AC-3 surround sound, RGB ring light, Remote control, LED display

Pros Cons Powerful Bass: 90W RMS and a 5.25" subwoofer ensure robust and powerful bass. Possibly Complex Setup: Multiple features might require familiarity and setup time. Versatile Features: Bluetooth 5.1, RGB ring light, and wall mount offer diverse and enhanced user experience. Specific User Preferences: Some users may find the RGB ring light or certain features unnecessary or distracting.

5) IKALL Vox V7171 Home Theater 7.1 Speaker System (BT, Aux, USB and FM Connectivity)

The IKALL Vox V7171 Home Theatrr presents a comprehensive 7.1 speaker system equipped with Bluetooth, Aux, USB, and FM connectivity options, offering versatile media playback choices. With seven satellite speakers and a subwoofer, this system promises an immersive audio environment. Its multifunctional connectivity allows seamless pairing with various devices while delivering balanced sound distribution. Designed to cater to diverse entertainment needs, it aims to offer convenience, connectivity, and an enhanced audio experience for home entertainment setups.

Specifications on IKALL Vox V7171 Home Theatre:

Configuration: 7.1 Speaker System

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, USB, FM

Speaker Setup: Seven satellite speakers and a subwoofer

Multifunctional Connectivity: Allows diverse media playback options

Detailed Power Output: Specific wattage not specified

Pros Cons Comprehensive Surround Sound: Offers a 7.1 configuration for an immersive audio experience. Lack of Power Details: Specific wattage information isn't provided for power output evaluation. Versatile Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, USB, and FM options provide flexible media access. Possibly Complex Setup: Multiple speakers and connectivity options might be overwhelming for some users.

6) ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker with 120W Output, Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, FM Radio, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display, Remote, Volume & Bass Control

The ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker offers a dynamic audio experience with 120W output, ensuring powerful sound distribution. Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, and FM radio provide versatile connectivity, while the powerful subwoofer enriches bass tones. Its LED display, remote, and dedicated controls for volume and bass allow easy adjustments. This system promises an immersive audio environment, combining high wattage output, multifunctional connectivity, and convenient controls for a tailored home entertainment experience.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker:

Configuration: 7.1 Speaker System

Power Output: 120W

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, FM Radio

Subwoofer: Powerful subwoofer for enhanced bass

Controls: LED Display, Remote, Volume & Bass Control

Pros Cons High Power Output: 120W ensures robust and clear sound distribution. Possibly Complex Controls: Multiple control options might be overwhelming for some users. Comprehensive Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX, and FM Radio offer versatile media playback options. Space Requirement: A 7.1 system might require more space for speaker placement in certain setups.

7) Zebronics BT4440RUCF 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers

The Zebronics BT4440RUCF 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers offer a balanced audio experience with a 4.1 channel configuration, delivering clear sound across frequencies. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless wireless streaming from compatible devices. With multifunctional controls and a sleek design, these speakers aim to provide convenience and style. Though compact, they promise enhanced sound quality, making them a suitable choice for users seeking a blend of performance and space-saving design in their multimedia setup.

Specifications of Zebronics BT4440RUCF 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers:

Configuration: 4.1 Channel

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Controls: Multifunctional control options

Design: Sleek and compact

Power Output: Detailed wattage not specified

Pros Cons Versatile Connectivity: Bluetooth enables wireless streaming from various devices. Limited Information: Detailed power output specifications are not provided. Space-Saving Design: Compact build suitable for smaller setups or rooms. Possibly Limited Sound Dynamics: 4.1 channels might offer a balanced but less immersive audio experience compared to higher channel configurations.

8) KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater | Bluetooth Supporting Home Theatre 2.1 | USB, AUX, LCD Display, Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control 30 W Home Theatre

The KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater delivers a dynamic audio experience with Bluetooth connectivity, supporting a 2.1 channel configuration. With USB, AUX, and built-in FM, it offers diverse media access while the LCD display enhances usability. This system, boasting 30W output, promises convenience with remote control and recording capabilities. Its compact design and multifunctional features cater to various entertainment needs, making it an appealing choice for users seeking a balanced blend of performance and functionality in a home theatre setup.

Specifications of KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theatre:

Configuration: 2.1 Channel

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX

Display: LCD Display

Features: Built-in FM, Recording

Power Output: 30W

Pros Cons Versatile Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, and AUX inputs offer diverse media options. Possibly Limited Power: 30W might be insufficient for larger rooms or users seeking more robust sound. Convenience Features: LCD display, built-in FM, recording, and remote control enhance user experience. Feature Overload: Multiple functions might be overwhelming or unnecessary for some users, impacting usability.

9) TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System – Bluetooth, USB,FM, SD, RCA Inputs,AUX, LED TV Supported 4 Inch Active Subwoofer, 3” Passive Radiator, Vivid Lights, Wireless Remote

The TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System offers immersive audio with Bluetooth, USB, FM, SD, RCA, and AUX inputs, supporting LED TVs. Boasting a 4-inch active subwoofer and 3-inch passive radiator, it promises deep bass and vibrant sound. Vivid lights enhance ambiance while the wireless remote ensures convenient control. This system combines versatile connectivity, powerful audio components, captivating lighting effects, and user-friendly controls, providing an all-encompassing home entertainment experience for audio enthusiasts.

Specifications of TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System:

Configuration: 7.1 Channel

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, FM, SD, RCA, AUX

Compatibility: LED TV Supported

Audio Components: 4-inch Active Subwoofer, 3-inch Passive Radiator

Control: Wireless Remote

Pros Cons Extensive Connectivity: Multiple inputs (Bluetooth, USB, FM, etc.) for diverse media sources. Possibly Complex Setup: Multiple inputs and components might require time to set up and optimize. Immersive Experience: 7.1 channels, subwoofer, and passive radiator promise immersive audio. Ambient Lights Impact: Vivid lights might be distracting for some users during viewing or listening experiences.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TRONICA TR-1501 Deep Bass Home Theater 55W Premium Signature Sound Multiple Connectivity Modes Master Remote and Sleek Finish TRONICA Super King 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater Bluetooth Connectivity FM/PenDrive/SD Card/Mobile/Aux Support & Remote 5.1 Speaker Set Black I KALL IK22 Home Theater 2.1 Channel Sleek Design Multiple Connectivity Options ZEBRONICS Basso 100 5.1 Home Theater Speaker 90W RMS Powerful Bass Bluetooth 5.1 AC-3 Surround Sound IKALL Vox V7171 Home Theater 7.1 Speaker System Bluetooth, Aux, USB, and FM Connectivity 7.1 Speaker System LED Display ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker 120W Output Bluetooth v5.0 FM Radio, Powerful Subwoofer, LED Display Zebronics BT4440RUCF 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers 4.1 Channel Bluetooth Connectivity Multifunctional Control KRISONS Nexon 2.1 Home Theater Bluetooth Support USB, AUX, LCD Display Built-in FM, Recording, Remote Control TRONICA Series 7.1 Channel Home Theatre System Bluetooth, USB, FM, SD, RCA Inputs LED TV Supported, 4 Inch Active Subwoofer Vivid Lights, Wireless Remote

Best value for money

Determining the "best value for money" product often involves weighing features, performance, and price. From the listed products, the I KALL IK22 Home Theater (2.1, Black) could be considered a potential best value for money option. It offers a 2.1 channel configuration, sleek design, and multiple connectivity options, likely providing a good balance between features and cost compared to some higher-end models.

Best overall product

The ZEBRONICS Omega 7.1 Home Theatre Speaker stands out as the best overall product among the listed options. With a robust 120W output, Bluetooth v5.0, multifunctional controls, and LED display, it offers a comprehensive audio experience. Its powerful subwoofer, diverse connectivity options, and remote control functionality make it a top choice for immersive sound quality and versatile usage across various devices.

How to buy best home theatre system in India?

When buying a home theatre system in India, consider several factors. Start by defining your needs: room size, desired audio-video quality, and usage preferences. Research reputable brands offering features like channel configuration, wattage, connectivity options (Bluetooth, USB, etc.), and compatibility with devices. Read user reviews for performance insights. Check for warranty, after-sales service, and return policies. Finally, compare prices across platforms to ensure you get the best deal. Prioritize quality, features, and compatibility with your space and entertainment preferences for the ideal purchase.

