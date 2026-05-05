Love samosas but hate oil? Top-rated digital air fryers with smart controls that make oil-free cooking effortless

If you are trying to cut down on oil without giving up on your favourite tikkas and samosas, a digital air fryer is the right appliance for you. These appliances use rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly, delivering that crispy fried texture that you love with significantly less oil. What truly makes them a versatile device is that fact that they can be used for frying, roasting, baking, grilling, dehydrating and reheating food.

These digital air fryers come with an LED display. (Gemini)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What's more? They come with a variety of preset menus that can be used for cooking various snacks and dishes quickly and easily and they cook food 20 to 50 percent faster than conventional ovens.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your kitchen by getting a digital air fryer, we have curated a list of the five top-rated models that you can get on Amazon right now. But before we take you through the products, let's take a look at the factors that you need to keep in mind while buying a digital air fryer.

Factors to consider while buying a digital air fryer

Capacity: A digital air fryer with a capacity of up to 3L is good for individuals and couples, while a capacity ranging between 4L to 6L is ideal for families of four people. However, if you have a large family with five or more people, look for machines with 8L to 12L or more capacity.

Wattage: Standard digital air fryers come with wattage ranging between 1200W to 1400W. You can either opt for that or a machine with a wattage ranging between 1500W to 1800W for crispier snacks.

Airflow technology: Look for terms like 'Rapid Air' or '360 degree Air Circulation'. These technologies ensure that the food cooks evenly without the need to flip it.

Smart features: Also look for preset menus based on your cooking requirements, LED display, and temperature control option for getting that perfect texture.

Safety features: Look for safety features like auto shut off option, cool touch handles and overheat protection.

Now that we have all the information, let's take a look at the best top-rated digital air fryers for Indian kitchens.

Best top-rated digital air fryers for Indian kitchens

This digital air fryer features a sleek, compact black design with a user-friendly digital touch panel that fits well in modern Indian kitchens. It offers precise temperature control ranging between 80 degrees Celsius and 200 degrees Celsius and 10 preset menus that make cooking effortless for beginners. It is powered by rapid air circulation technology, which ensures even cooking with little to no oil. The non-stick basket simplifies cleaning, while safety features like auto shut-off and a cool-touch exterior enhance everyday usability. With multiple cooking modes including frying, baking, roasting, and grilling, it delivers versatile performance for daily meals. It has received a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 4.5L Wattage 1380W Temperature Range 80°C to 200°C Air Flow Type Rapid Air Circulation Technology Cooking Features 10 preset menus, frying, baking, roasting, grilling, digital controls Reasons to Buy Crispy results with minimal oil Easy-to-use digital presets and controls Value for money buy Reasons to Avoid Limited app connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this digital air fryer for its overall cooking performance and easy to use design. They also consider it a value for money buy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this digital air fryer for its ease of use and cooking performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This digital air fryer by Milton features a sleek black, compact design with a modern touch control panel and digital display that fits seamlessly into modern Indian kitchens. It offers precise temperature and timer control along with 8 preset cooking modes for effortless operation. It is powered by 1450W and 360-degree high-speed air circulation, which ensures evenly cooked, crispy results with up to 90 percent less oil. It includes safety features like auto shut-off and a cool-touch exterior that enhances usability, while the spacious non-stick basket makes it ideal for everyday cooking and easy cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L Wattage 1450W Temperature Range 80°C - 200°C Air Flow Type 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Cooking Features 8 preset menus, frying, baking, roasting, grilling, digital touch controls, timer with auto shut-off Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money buy Premium design Low oil usage Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality, easy to use with hassle-free cleaning, and appreciate its innovative design and sleek appearance. They consider it a great value-for-money product. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this digital air fryer for its ease of use and its features.

This digital air fryer by Inalsa features a sleek black, compact design with a digital display and touch controls that fit well in modern Indian kitchens. It offers precise temperature control ranging between 80°C to 200°C and an adjustable timer for consistent results. It is equipped with Air Crisp rapid air circulation, which ensures evenly cooked, crispy food with minimal oil. It has 8 preset menus that simplify everyday cooking, while safety features like auto shut-off, cool-touch handle, and non-slip feet enhance usability. With versatile modes like frying, baking, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating, it’s a practical pick for beginners. It has received 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 3.5L Wattage 1400W Temperature Range 80°C to 200°C Air Flow Type Air Crisp / Rapid Air Circulation Cooking Features Air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, 8 preset menus, digital controls Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money buy Premium design Excellent cooking performance Reasons to Avoid Smaller capacity may need batch cooking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer to be of good quality and worth its price, with simple and intuitive controls that make cooking easy. However, its durability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this digital air fryer for its cooking performance and its features.

This digital air fryer by Philips features a sleek matte black design with a compact footprint and an intuitive touch control panel. It offers precise temperature and timer control along with 7 preset cooking programs for effortless operation. It is powered by patented Rapid Air Technology, which circulates hot air evenly for crispy results with up to 90% less fat. This appliance supports multiple cooking modes like frying, baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating. It comes with a bunch of safety features including auto shut-off, cool-touch housing, and a dishwasher-safe non-stick basket for easy maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 4.1L Wattage 1400W Temperature Range 60°C to 200°C Air Flow Type Rapid Air Technology Cooking Features: Fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, 7 preset menus, keep-warm function Reasons to Buy Good quality Value for money buy Versatile function Excellent cooking performance Reasons to Avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer the best model that's easy to use and worth the money, particularly appreciating its ability to prepare food with minimal oil. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this digital air fryer for its cooking performance and its ease of use.

This digital air fryer by Morphy Richards features a sleek black design with a compact footprint and an intuitive touch control panel for modern kitchens. It offers adjustable temperature and timer controls along with 8 preset menus, which makes it ideal for everyday cooking. It is powered by dual fan technology, which ensures efficient and even heat circulation for crispy, oil-free results. It has a non-stick basket that enhances convenience, while safety features like voltage fluctuation protection, auto shut-off, and cool-touch housing ensure reliable use. With versatile cooking modes including frying, baking, roasting, and grilling, it’s ideal for healthy home cooking.

Specifications Capacity 5L Wattage 1500W Temperature Range Up to 200°C Air Flow Type Dual fan air circulation Cooking Features Air fry, bake, grill, roast, 8 preset menus, digital controls Reasons to Buy Value for money buy Versatile function Excellent cooking performance Reasons to Avoid Average functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer's cooking quality excellent and consider it worth the price. They appreciate its ease of use. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this digital air fryer for its cooking quality and its ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best top-rated digital air fryers for Indian kitchens

NAME CAPACITY WATTAGE COOKING FEATURES Wonderchef Neo Pro Digital Air Fryer 4.5L 1380W 10 preset menus, frying, baking, roasting, grilling, digital controls Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 4.2L 1450W 8 preset menus, frying, baking, roasting, grilling, digital touch controls, timer with auto shut-off INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr 3.5L 1400W Air fry, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, 8 preset menus, digital controls PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel 4.1L 1400W Rapid Air Technology Cooking Features: Fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, 7 preset menus, keep-warm function Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home 5L 1500W Air fry, bake, grill, roast, 8 preset menus, digital controls

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of air fryers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of air fryers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their heating technology, safety features and preset menus. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for best digital air fryers in India What is a digital air fryer and how is it different from a manual one? A digital air fryer uses a touch panel, presets, and precise controls, while manual models rely on knobs and basic timers.

What features should I look for in a digital air fryer? Look for preset menus, temperature control (80–200°C), timer, non-stick basket, auto shut-off, and powerful wattage (1200W+).

Can I cook Indian snacks in an air fryer? Absolutely. You can cook samosas, pakoras, tikki, paneer, and even tandoori dishes.

Is preheating required in a digital air fryer? Yes, preheating for 2–5 minutes helps achieve better and more even cooking results.

Can I bake in a digital air fryer? Yes, you can bake cakes, muffins, cookies, and even bread in most digital air fryers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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