'M4 is the real deal', dominate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with WhosImmortal's recommended build

The M4 has been a popular weapon in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 thanks to its competitive fire rate of 811 RPM and bullet velocity of 590m/s. The default stats of the weapon are well-balanced, with a standard 30-round magazine. However, players can customize and enhance their M4 using the advanced gunsmith platform.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Alejandro v. Valeria (Image Credit: Activision)

Whoslmmortal, a popular streamer, recently showcased the most effective M4 build in a Youtube video, featuring its attachment tuning as some of the best metas in Season 3.

The game offers various game modes, and players can use Whoslmmortal’s M4 build to dominate their opponents in multiplayer matches. The AR (Assault Rifle) class is a go-to choice for medium and long-range gunfights, as the weapons boast better damage range. Activision regularly updates CoD with several weapon adjustments, considering different metrics like pick rate, game data, and player feedback, to balance the playing field of the community.

Whoslmmortal’s M4 build includes several attachments that improve the weapon’s versatility and reliability. The Monolithic Suppressor, for instance, reduces the M4’s sound and flash signature, making it harder for enemies to locate the shooter. However, these attachments slightly cause the M4’s range.

Whoslmmortal’s recommender loadout for M4:

Recommended build

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Stock: Tempus P80 Strike Stock

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Under barrel: Edge-47 Grip

The FTAC Castle Comp muzzle offers more vertical and horizontal recoil control stability, but slightly costs ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed and aiming stability.

The Tempus P80 Strike stock increases sight sprint speed, ADS speed, and crouch movement speed. This attachment has a negative impact on the weapon’s aiming stability and overall ability to control recoil.

Sakin ZX rear grip grants more recoil control but reduces aiming stability.

Equipping the Hightower 20’ barrel improves the M4’s bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. However, it also has a downside, reducing the AR’s ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control.

The Edge-47 under barrel offers aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization while reducing its ADS speed.

Whoslmmortal’s M4 builds offer versatile and reliable Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. However, players should keep in mind the pros and cons of each attachment and tune those to adapt their playstyle accordingly.