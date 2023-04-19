Home / Technology / Prime loadout for STB 556 to annihilate enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3

Prime loadout for STB 556 to annihilate enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 19, 2023 09:49 AM IST

With appropriate attachment you can dominate with this Bullpup in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is continuously changing its meta. Gamers are discovering new ways to modify and enhance their weapon in order to keep up with current meta. Activison recently introduced a one shot sniper rifle in the game (we also covered its loadout guide) and revamped movement to improve the game’s playing experience.

Image Credit: Activision
Season 3 update went live a few weeks back and it features numerous weapon attachment and game balances. With these updates AR’s like STB 556 received major upgrades.

Recommended loadout:

· Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686 mm

· Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity round

· Magazine: 42-Round Mag

· Optic: As per users choice

· Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

Even though Bruen Turaco is silencer still it enhances the STB 556 recoil stability, damage range bullet speed while keeping the sound suppression.

5.56 High Velocity round is anytime recommended with this weapon. This specific rounds increase bullet velocity so wrong range fights will be in your range.

42-Round Mag holds 12 more bullets than regular mags, giving you more bullets to spend during a faceoff.

Bruen TS-30 Comb is a very hefty comb to provide more recoil stability and targeting stability at the expense of minor speed.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
