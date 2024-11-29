M4 MacBook Air launch in 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple has finally announced all the hardware devices for 2024 which included several innovative products such as the new generation iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, iPhone 16 series, and more. Now, as we are moving towards 2025, several Apple devices are lined up for early launch including the M4-powered MacBook Air. We first saw the M4 chip with iPad Pro in May and now the new-generation chip is slowly making its way to several Apple devices. Now, leaks surrounding the upcoming MacBook Air have started to circulate rapidly, giving us a sneak peak to what Apple may launch next year. Therefore, let’s have a look at what the M4-powered MacBook Air has in store for buyers. Know what the upcoming M4 MacBook Air has in store for the users. (Apple )

M4 MacBook Air: Launch date

The M3 MacBook Air was announced on March 4, 2024, however, the new generation MacBook Air is expected to debut early in 2025. The latest Bloomberg report highlighted that Apple could launch the new MacBook between January and March, therefore, we just have a few months to know what the tech giant has in store for the users.

M4 MacBook Air: Specifications and features

With the new generation MacBook Air, Apple is expected to integrate the new M4 chip which powered several devices such as iPad Pro, M4 MacBook Pro, M4 Mac Mini and the M4 iMac. Now, the flagship chipset is also expected to boost MacBook Air’s performance, however, no major surprises are expected during the launch. The new MacBook Air will likely offer 16GB RAM with the base model since the device will be capable of running Apple Intelligence on-device.

Rumours suggest that the design for the M4 MacBook Air is expected to remain the same as the predecessor with a display notch at the centre. It is expected to be available in two sizes 13 and 14-inch with a 12MP camera on the front for video conferencing. The MacBook will likely feature a four-speaker sound system and MagSafe support for wireless charging. The new MacBook Air may offer up to 23 hours of battery life which is up from the 18 hours battery of M3 MacBook Air.

M4 MacBook Air price in India

Rumours suggest that the upcoming MacBook Air may get a price increase, therefore, it is expected to launch at a similar price as its predecessor which was Rs.114900. However, you may have to wait a few months to confirm the actual pricing of the device.