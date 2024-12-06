MacBook Air M1 price drops by 36% on Amazon, now available for just..

If you have been looking to buy a MacBook but don’t want to splurge on a high-end model costing upwards of a lakh, and simply need a device to get most of your work done, the MacBook Air M1 is still an excellent choice. Whether it’s office tasks, working with spreadsheets, light video editing in apps like Final Cut Pro, or some casual photo editing, this laptop can handle it all. MacBook Air M1 is the last wedge shaped MacBook(Apple)

The best part? The MacBook Air M1 has recently been discounted on Amazon and is available for just ₹56,990, bringing it closer to the deals offered during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale days.

How to Get the MacBook Air M1 for Under ₹ 55,000

Currently, the MacBook Air M1 (base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage) is listed on Amazon for ₹56,990. However, you can sweeten this deal further by combining offers. If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, you can avail of an additional cashback of ₹2,849. This brings the effective price down to ₹54,140, making it an excellent value-for-money deal.Alternatively, if you have a Federal Bank credit card and opt for an EMI transaction, you can get the laptop for ₹54,922.

Why Choose the MacBook Air M1?

If you are looking to buy a Mac, especially as your first device, the MacBook Air M1 is an excellent entry point. Despite being four years old, it supports most of the latest macOS features, including Apple Intelligence. Thanks to its M1 processor, the laptop is powerful enough to handle advanced AI features.

Another standout feature of the MacBook Air M1 is its battery life. It can comfortably last a full working day and beyond, depending on your usage. Tasks like working on spreadsheets, browsing the web, and more won’t drain the battery quickly.

In fact, we have used this device to edit 4K videos, including 10-bit footage from the Sony FX3, and it performed well with single-layer projects. While it may struggle with multi-layered editing, it’s still suitable for casual video and photo editing needs.

