MacBook Air M4 launched: How to get 10,000 off when buying directly from Apple

The Apple MacBook Air M4 is now official, meaning Apple's most popular laptop now features the latest base M4 chip. And the best part? It comes at an even lower price compared to the M3 generation. Alongside 16GB of RAM and several smaller improvements, it remains a well-rounded laptop, suitable for most use cases. That being said, you can get a ₹10,000 discount and other offers when buying the MacBook Air M4 directly from Apple. This brings the price down even lower than its already competitive MRP. Here’s how the offer works. The new Apple MacBook Air offers support for up to two external displays, comes with 16 GB of starting unified memory, and macOS Sequoia with Apple Intelligence.(Apple)

MacBook Air M4 For ₹ 89,900 – How To Get This Deal

In this article, we’re talking about the base MacBook Air M4 model, which costs ₹99,900 on Apple’s official website and other retailers. This is the MRP. However, while this price is already reduced from the previous MacBook Air M3’s ₹1,14,900 price tag, you can get an even better deal by combining bank offers directly on Apple’s India website.

If you have an eligible credit card, you will get an instant ₹10,000 discount. Eligible cards include ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and American Express. This brings the net effective price down to ₹89,900, ₹10,000 less than the listed price of ₹99,900.

Additionally, there are more offers available, including no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. With a 24-month instalment plan, you can get the MacBook Air M4 for just ₹3,746 per month. Apple states that the total savings amount to ₹23,390 after applying the no-cost EMI discount.

For students, the education pricing for the MacBook Air M4 is ₹89,900 directly.

MacBook Air M4: What’s New?

The MacBook Air M4 is available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Sky Blue, the hero colour.

It is powered by Apple’s M4 chipset, which features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple claims this makes the MacBook Air M4 twice as powerful as the original M-series model, the MacBook Air M1. Compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, the M4 model is approximately 24 times faster. Apple has also standardised 16GB of RAM across its lineup, following the move with the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air M3 last year.

The MacBook Air M4 is available in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch. Apple also claims that these laptops offer up to 18 hours of battery life, thanks to the efficiency of the M4 chip.

There’s also Touch ID for biometrics, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, and two Thunderbolt ports. The device features an improved 12MP camera with better image processing and enhanced external display support, allowing up to two 6K resolution displays alongside its built-in screen.

