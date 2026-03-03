MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max are here. The top model costs more than a Swift

Apple’s flagship laptops have finally been released: the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro and the M5 Max. While Apple had already introduced the MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chipset, the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants were highly anticipated. Apple has launched the M5 Pro, M5 Max MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch models. (Apple) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure

This upgrade also brings several extras, including more storage than before and faster SSD speeds. You now get 1TB and 2TB of starting storage instead of 512GB, respectively for the M5 Pro and M5 Max models, along with an SSD that is twice as fast. Prices start at a whopping ₹2,49,900.

Also, here’s a fun fact and an Apples-to-oranges comparison: the fully specced 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max costs ₹7,94,900. That is more than what you would pay for a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Let that sink in.