    MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max are here. The top model costs more than a Swift

    MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max is here, bringing faster SSDs, bleeding-edge performance, and eye-watering top-end price tags.

    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 8:46 PM IST
    Apple’s flagship laptops have finally been released: the MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro and the M5 Max. While Apple had already introduced the MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chipset, the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants were highly anticipated.

    Apple has launched the M5 Pro, M5 Max MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch models. (Apple)
    Apple has launched the M5 Pro, M5 Max MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch models. (Apple)
    Shaurya Sharma
    By Shaurya Sharma

    Shaurya Sharma is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, covering consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech, and has nearly half a decade of experience in tech journalism. He enjoys cinematography, reading sci-fi, and camping. Instagram and X: @barelysure

    This upgrade also brings several extras, including more storage than before and faster SSD speeds. You now get 1TB and 2TB of starting storage instead of 512GB, respectively for the M5 Pro and M5 Max models, along with an SSD that is twice as fast. Prices start at a whopping 2,49,900.

    Also, here’s a fun fact and an Apples-to-oranges comparison: the fully specced 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max costs 7,94,900. That is more than what you would pay for a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Let that sink in.

    ₹7,94900! That's more than the on-road price for the Maruti Suzuki Swift in India. (Apple)
    ₹7,94900! That's more than the on-road price for the Maruti Suzuki Swift in India. (Apple)

    6 key details you need to know about the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

    1. Performance and architecture

    • Built on Apple’s Fusion architecture and tuned for AI tasks.
    • Feature a new CPU with up to 18 cores, including 6 “super cores” and 12 performance cores
    • Deliver up to four times faster LLM prompt processing than M4 Pro and M4 Max
    • Offer up to eight times faster AI image generation than M1 Pro and M1 Max.
    • Provide up to a 50% jump in graphics performance compared to M4 Pro and M4 Max, benefiting VFX artists and other professionals.

    2. Storage and SSD

    • M5 Pro now comes with 1TB of base storage.
    • M5 Max comes with 2TB of base storage.
    • SSD is twice as fast as the previous generation.

    3. Battery and connectivity

    • Up to 24 hours of battery life.
    • Support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
    • Connectivity facilitated by Apple’s N1 chip.

    4. Camera and audio

    • 12MP Centre Stage camera.
    • Six-speaker sound system.

    5. Colours and availability

    • Available in Space Black and Silver.
    • Pre-orders begin on March 4
    • Available on March 11.

    6. MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max price in India

    • 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro: 2,49,900 or 2,32,900 for education
    • 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro: 2,99,900 or 2,77,900 for education
    • 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max: 3,99,900 or 3,66,900 for education
    • 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max: 4,29,900 or 3,94,900 for education
