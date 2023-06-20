WhatsApp announces ‘silence unknown callers’ feature

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced a new privacy feature for WhatsApp, the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’. The new feature is aimed at giving users more control over their incoming calls. It will help to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protections.

A screenshot showing the 'Silence Unknown Callers' feature on WhatsApp(Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control", Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post. ALSO READ: WhatsApp introduces new ‘Call back’ button. What does it do?In a statement, WhatsApp said the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature will give the users more privacy and control of their incoming calls. Such calls will not ring on their phones, but will be visible in the call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

Besides this, the Meta-owned messaging app has also introduced ‘Privacy Checkup’ to ensure everyone knows about the options of protection on the platform. This feature will guide the users through crucial privacy settings to choose the right level of protection. ALSO READ: WhatsApp announces ‘Channels’, one-way tool to share updates with followers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On tapping ‘Start checkup’ in privacy settings, the user can navigate through multiple privacy layers that strengthen security of messages, calls, and personal information.

WhatsApp recently unveiled Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep online presence private.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail