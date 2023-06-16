WhatsApp introduces new ‘Call back’ button. What does it do?

To make a missed WhatsApp call more visible, the Meta-owned service has introduced a feature that will also make it easier and quicker to call back the person who made the original call. Representational Image (Reuters)

This feature is called ‘Call back,’ according to WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, and was the first to report about this option.

How does ‘Call back’ work?

As per a screenshot uploaded by WABetaInfo on its website, the ‘Call back’ button is now visible on the event message that shows up when a call is missed on WhatsApp.

The 'Call back' feature on WhatsApp (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

Also, as seen in the image attached above, one must simply tap the button to call back (hence the feature name) the person who made the first call.

Why is WhatsApp bringing this feature?

WhatsApp, the report says, ‘wants to make it clearer that the message event is dedicated to the possibility of calling back the contact after receiving a missed call.’

Availability

The instant messaging service has, for now, made the ‘Call back’ option available to select beta users only, so that it can be tested for any possible flaw or shortcoming before a more general release. If you don't see this update on the Microsoft Store, you need not worry; it will be released to more people over the coming days.

