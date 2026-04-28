MediaTek Dimensity 7450 series arrives with support for mid range flip phones

MediaTek has expanded its mid range chipset lineup with the launch of two new chipsets. Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X chipsets are focused on connectivity, improved AI performance and gaming While both chipsets are similar, the main differentiation is their target devices; the Dimensity 7450 is for standard mid range phones and the 7450X is for mid range flip phones. MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7450 series with clear focus on flip phones. (MediaTek) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Dimensity 7450 and 7450X features and specifications Both chipsets are built on a 4nm process and feature an octa-core CPU setup with four Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked up to 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. Graphics duties are handled by the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, while AI tasks are powered by MediaTek’s sixth-generation NPU, which is claimed to offer around 7% better performance over previous models.

For gaming, MediaTek includes its HyperEngine technology with Adaptive Gaming 3.0, designed to balance performance and power efficiency during gameplay. On the camera front, the chips support up to 200MP sensors, 4K HDR video recording, and advanced imaging features like noise reduction and AI enhancements.

Connectivity sees modest upgrades, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G support with peak download speeds of up to 3.27Gbps. The chipsets also support LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and displays up to WFHD+ at 120Hz or Full HD+ at 144Hz.

The main differentiator is the Dimensity 7450X, which adds dual-display support tailored for foldable smartphones, enabling smoother transitions between internal and external screens.