Meet ‘Bard’, Google's ChatGPT-like conversational AI chatbot | 5 points

Google has introduced ‘Bard,’ its conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, with CEO Sundar Pichai explaining the concept in a series of tweets, and also on the Google blog. Bard will be a direct rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which, since its launch in November last year, has taken the internet by storm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style AI bot called 'Ernie'. Details here

“Coming soon: Bard, a new experimental conversational #GoogleAI service powered by LaMDA,” Pichai said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Here's all you need to know about this Google-developed chatbot:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(1.) Described by Pichai as an ‘important next step in our AI journey,’ Bard, according to the CEO, 'seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models.'

(2.) It is powered by the tech giant's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA; for now, a lightweight model version of LaMDA will power the chatbot.

Also Read: Google invests $300 mn in ChatGPT rival. Know about Anthropic | 5 points

(3.) Bard will provide fresh, high-quality responses by drawing on information from the web, and can also be used to simplify complex topics.

(4.) To make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar of quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information, Google will take external feedback, and combine it with its own internal testing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools

(5.) For now, therefore, it will be made available only to ‘trusted testers,’ and, in the coming weeks, to the general public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON