Meet ‘Bard’, Google's ChatGPT-like conversational AI chatbot | 5 points

Published on Feb 07, 2023 09:45 AM IST

Introducing Bard, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the LaMDA-powered chatbot will be made available to the public in the coming weeks.

Google has announced its conversational chatbot, 'Bard.'
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google has introduced ‘Bard,’ its conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, with CEO Sundar Pichai explaining the concept in a series of tweets, and also on the Google blog. Bard will be a direct rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which, since its launch in November last year, has taken the internet by storm.

“Coming soon: Bard, a new experimental conversational #GoogleAI service powered by LaMDA,” Pichai said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Here's all you need to know about this Google-developed chatbot:

(1.) Described by Pichai as an ‘important next step in our AI journey,’ Bard, according to the CEO, 'seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models.'

(2.) It is powered by the tech giant's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA; for now, a lightweight model version of LaMDA will power the chatbot.

(3.) Bard will provide fresh, high-quality responses by drawing on information from the web, and can also be used to simplify complex topics.

(4.) To make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar of quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information, Google will take external feedback, and combine it with its own internal testing.

(5.) For now, therefore, it will be made available only to ‘trusted testers,’ and, in the coming weeks, to the general public.

HT News Desk

