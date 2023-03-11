Meta gearing up for more layoffs, likely to match last year's tally: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 11, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Meta let go of 11,000 employees four months ago and would be the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs.

The first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week, the report added.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is planning additional layoffs to be announced in multiple rounds over the next few months, which could match the 13% job cut tally from last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The first wave of the new cuts would be announced next week and are likely to hit non-engineering roles the hardest, according to the report.

The company is also expected to shut down some projects and teams in conjunction with these cuts, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

