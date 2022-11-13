Home / Technology / After laying-off 11,000 employees, Meta discontinues these hardware products

After laying-off 11,000 employees, Meta discontinues these hardware products

Published on Nov 13, 2022 09:22 PM IST

Notably, in the statement issued post mass layoff Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that additional cost saving measures will follow.

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (AFP File photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Meta has decided to kill its Portal video calling smart displays and its two unreleased smartwatch projects as additional belt tightening measure after firing about 11,000 employees couple of days ago.

According to Reuters, "Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting.”

Meta's Portal video calling smart displays

Meta, with Portal devices offered online video communication solutions. All Portal video calling devices featured Built-in Alexa. In 2018, it debuted with Portal and Portal +.

However, it has already halted manufacturing of the consumer versions devices. Instead, the company shifted its focus to target use cases for businesses. Now even businesses too will not be able to buy these devices.

Meta's smartwatch project

According to a report from The Verge, Meta planned to launch smartwatch, codenamed “Milan", in 2023 at a price of around $349. The unique feature about it was the two built-in cameras expected to come equipped with it. Interestingly, even the Apple Watch, don’t have any cameras integrated in it.

Now the plan to introduce smartwatch is also reported to be shelved.

Mark Zuckerberg has warned of cost-cutting

Notably, in the statement issued post mass layoff Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that additional cost saving measures will follow. He stated that the company introduce more cost-cutting changes like this in the coming months.

"We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," the statement read.

