Microsoft eliminates entire AI ethics team amidst ChatGPT craze: Report

Microsoft's latest round of layoffs that cut jobs of around 10,000 employees has reportedly eliminated entire ethics and society team within the artificial intelligence organization. According to a Platformer report, this decision deprives the company of a dedicated team to ensure that its AI principles are closely tied to product design at a time when it is leading the charge to make AI tools including ChatGPT model accessible to the general public.

However, Microsoft continues to maintain that it has a functioning Office of Responsible AI, which is charged with developing policies and guidelines to guide the business's AI initiatives. But even so, a fired worker in the ethics and society team claimed that it was their responsibility to incorporate the company's responsible AI principles into the conception of the products that are shipped.

“Over the past six years we have increased the number of people across our product teams and within the Office of Responsible AI who, along with all of us at Microsoft, are accountable for ensuring we put our AI principles into practice. […] We appreciate the trailblazing work the ethics and society team did to help us on our ongoing responsible AI journey,” the tech behemoth said in a statement.

According to the report, the team has been attempting to identify risks associated with Microsoft's adoption of ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, across the entire spectrum of its products.

The ethics and society team had about 30 people in 2020, including engineers, designers, and philosophers. The team was reduced to about seven people in October as part of an organisational change.