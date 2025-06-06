Microsoft tells Windows 10 users: Upgrade to Windows 11 or risk your security

Come October 2025, Windows 10 would reach the end of support from Microsoft. What does this mean? The operating system will no longer receive free security updates, new features, or technical support from Microsoft. Your PC will keep running, but without updates, it’s wide open to hackers, malware, and security threats. Microsoft’s urgent message: Upgrade to Windows 11 for security and peace of mind - before Windows 10 support ends(Unsplash)

As Microsoft tries to onboard more Windows 10 users to Windows 11, it's trying out novel ways and campaigns to achieve its goals. A new advertisement on the official Windows YouTube channel is urging people to be on the "right side of risk" by upgrading to Windows 11.

While it's true that Windows 11 would be safer to use in the long run due to support from Microsoft, this ad is still getting a lot of attention. Why? Simply because Microsoft is trying to use the end of support for Windows 10 as a way to sell its current software for PCs.

Why Microsoft wants users to switch

It's noteworthy that Windows 11 is not new. In fact, it's been around for almost 5 years. Windows 10, on the other hand, has been around for almost 10 years now and was launched on July 29, 2015.

Microsoft's strict Trusted Platform Module (TPM) requirements have also drawn ire from users, with many saying that TPM 2.0 should not be necessary to run Windows 11. Before we talk about how this will negatively impact Windows 10 users, let's explore what TPM means. In short, it's a dedicated chip that is designed to give "hardware-level security services for your device." This means its job is safeguard your personal information and credentials from unauthorised users. Microsoft has made it clear that TPM 2.0 is non-negotiable requirement to upgrade to Windows 11.

The problem with this is that many PCs and Windows laptops are now unable to move from Windows 10 because Windows 11 has specific hardware requirements. Essentially, they're now stuck on an older OS that may not provide enough security in the long run.

Sure, Microsoft has announced an extended support programme for Windows 10, but it's definitely not a cheap option. Pricing for the same begins at $61 (over ₹5,000) for the first year, $122 (over ₹10,000) for the second year, and $244 (over ₹20,000) for the third year per device.

That doesn't sound very customer friendly on paper, but this is how Microsoft is pushing all Windows users to upgrade to Windows 11. Will this strategy work? Only time will tell.