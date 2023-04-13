Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update release date finally revealed

Minecraft fans, get ready for an exciting new update! The much-awaited Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update promises to bring a whole new level of self-expression and creativity to the popular game. First revealed during Minecraft Live 2022, the update will feature several new blocks and materials, including the Cherry log, which can be turned into Cherry planks and wood. Players can also expect to make more extensive use of bamboo, crafting bamboo blocks, planks, and more. The much-awaited Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update promises to bring a whole new level of self-expression and creativity to the popular game

Although players can already test out some of the upcoming features in Bedrock betas and previews, they'll have to wait a bit longer for the full update to arrive. While Mojang has not explicitly confirmed the exact release date, many speculate that the Trails & Tales update will drop during the summer of 2023.

According to Mojang, the Trails & Tales update will focus on "self-expression, creativity, and intrinsic motivation," making Minecraft "Minecraftier than ever." This is great news for long-time Minecraft fans, who can't wait to see what new content the update will bring and how it will push their creativity even further.

So, get ready to unleash your creativity and explore the exciting new features of the Trails & Tales update. Until Mojang announces the exact release date, be sure to check out some of the glimpses of upcoming content through Mojang's previews. The wait might be long, but the end result promises to be worth it!