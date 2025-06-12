Mobile launches in June 2025: Nothing Phone 3, Oppo K13x, and more

We are halfway into 2025, and the smartphone market has been busy with back-to-back launches. Yet, the months of June and July are going to be even busier with some worthy smartphone launches such as the Nothing Phone 3 in the flagship segment, the Oppo K13x and Vivo Y400 Pro in the mid-range segment, and much more. Therefore, if you are considering buying a new smartphone this year, then you may want to keep an eye on the upcoming smartphone models which are launching next week and in early July. Nothing Phone 3, Oppo K13x, and many other smartphones are launching in June and July. (Representative image)(Nothing)

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Upcoming smartphone launches in the coming weeks

Nothing Phone 3: The UK-based brand, Nothing, has officially confirmed the launch of its first true flagship smartphone, the Phone 3. The smartphone will debut on July 1 globally. The company has started to tease the smartphone design, and it has removed the signature glyph light interface on the rear panel. The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and may come with an upgraded camera setup.

Oppo K13x: If you are in search of an affordable smartphone with a durable build, then Oppo K13x could be a perfect choice. The India launch date for the smartphone is yet to be confirmed, but it will likely launch by the end of June as Oppo has started to tease the product. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and could be backed by a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is confirmed to come in two colourways: Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach.

Vivo Y400 Pro: Another smartphone which has been in the rumour mill for quite some time is the Vivo Y400 Pro. This mid-ranger is expected to launch this month, but the official date has not been confirmed. Reports suggest that the smartphone could come as a major upgrade over its predecessor with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and a massive 5500mAh battery. The Vivo Y400 Pro design also leaked online, showcasing a textured rear panel and a dual camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7: If you are looking for a multitasking phone with powerful performance, then you may want to wait for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. These new foldables are expected to launch yearly in July with greater upgrades in design and performance. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could come with a slimmer and lightweight design. The company is also teasing upgrades to the design and camera.

Poco F7: Lastly, we have another performance-centric phone in the mid-range segment, the Poco F7, which is expected to launch this month. This smartphone is expected to be China’s rebrand version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and could feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera. Therefore, this smartphone may come to your liking.

