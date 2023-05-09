Mortal Kombat 12 may bring back classic characters and undead villains

Mortal Kombat fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the new MK installment titled Mortal Kombat 12, and with good reason. The last installment, Mortal Kombat 11, had featured a roster of 37 characters, but that might not be enough to quench the thirst for fans of the iconic fighting game series. Mortal Kombat 12 will need to exceed its predecessor's intriguing and lucrative roster to ensure fans' satisfaction.

Fatality Incoming with Mortal Kombat 12. (Image Credit: NetherRealm Studios.)

One of the major concerns fans had with Mortal Kombat 11 was the absence of fan-favourite character, the foul-teeth Mileena from the initial roster. Though she was eventually added as part of a DLC pack, fans hope that Mortal Kombat 12 will feature all their favourite characters from the franchise right from the start.

NetherRealm Studios has recently dropped a teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat 12, featuring an hourglass and a sand grain explosion that seems to suggest that the events of Mortal Kombat 11 have disrupted the series' canon timeline. If this is the case, the upcoming violent-fighting game has the opportunity to introduce new characters and bring back old favourites that were previously removed from the roster due to the constraints of the series' timeline.

Zombie GORO may return in Mortal Kombat 12

Decaying Goro. (Image Credit: NetherRealm Studios)

After 30 years in the business, the Mortal Kombat universe can be a bit convoluted, and with this one of the most iconic villains, Goro, seems to be dead.

However, the in-game Arcade interactions, as well as the Goro's Lair stage, depict Goro as a decaying corpse moreover a zombie version, with little information available about his supposed demise. The upcoming Mortal Kombat 12 may change the timeline, making Goro's death and backstory completely irrelevant.

NetherRealm needs to find a way to bring back the beloved antagonist, whether by confirming his death and resurrecting him or by reintroducing him in a new ‘Zombie’ form.

With the potential changes in the plotline, the upcoming title offers a fresh start, and it is imperative or somewhat necessary that Goro be included in the new roster. While Goro has only been absent from a single release, it has already been almost a decade since he was a playable character in Mortal Kombat.

MK12 has a lot to live up to, with the previous game offering a roster of 37 characters, and fans eagerly await to see the upcoming game's roster.

Mortal Kombat 12 may feature classic Ninjas

The ninjas of Mortal Kombat have a detailed history, from humble beginnings as secret society and palette swaps to becoming beloved fan favourites. While Mortal Kombat 11 had a respectable roster of characters, some important ninjas were missing as playable characters, leaving fans disappointed. Ermac, Reptile, and Smoke are just a few of the names that fans were clamoring for, and it seems that Mortal Kombat 12 might just deliver.

Fan favourite ninjas. (Image Credit: Reddit/ NetherRealm Studios)

Recently, the creative director of NetherRealm, Ed Boon held a Twitter space that hinted at the return of these characters. Fans analyzed Boon's playlist and came up with various theories, with many speculating that certain song titles were nods to specific characters. For example, Purple Rain was thought to be a nod to Rain, the purple-clad ninja, while a song by The Sylvers was thought to be a nod to Smoke, the silver-clad ninja.

These ninjas have all grown into unique names with rich lore and memorable personalities, and they add much-needed diversity to the Mortal Kombat roster.

Ermac, in particular, is known for being one of the most dangerous characters in the game. Including characters that made small cameos in Mortal Kombat 11, such as Sektor and Cyrax, would only add to the game's depth and keep it feeling fresh.

The ninjas of Mortal Kombat have become an integral part of the franchise, and Mortal Kombat 12 should aim to have them all. Fans will be eagerly awaiting news of which characters will make it into the game, and it will be exciting to see how they are reimagined for this new chapter in the series.

