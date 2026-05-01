Motorola adds Swarovski crystals to its Signature phone and Moto Buds 2 Plus, but you can't buy them yet

Motorola announced the launch of a new Signature smartphone and Moto Buds 2 Plus, with both of them featuring Swarovski crystals. The announcement brings the brand’s push toward blending premium design with flagship hardware. Motorola is positioning the new devices as a mix of technology and fashion focused craftsmanship. Motorola introduces Swarovski-studded Signature phone and Moto Buds 2 Plus. (Motorola) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Motorola Signature: What’s new? The main upgrade in the new Motorola Signature model is the Swarovski treatment, with 20 hand placed crystals into a quilted rear design. The device also features a PANTONE curated Violet Indigo finish inspired by cosmic themes, offering a jewelry like aesthetic to the device.

In terms of hardware, the smartphone stays the same as the regular version, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with advanced AI for both imaging and performance. It also comes with a flagship camera system and durable build with IP68 and IP69 ratings, the frame is made partly from recycled aluminium. Motorola has also included military grade durability certification, adding a layer of ruggedness despite its luxury design.

Moto Buds 2 Plus The Moto Buds 2 Plus receive a similar Swarovski upgrade, featuring crystals embedded across both the earbuds and the charging case. Each earbud includes multiple crystals, while the case carries a larger cluster, giving it a distinct premium look.

On the performance side, the earbuds are tuned with Sound by Bose technology, aiming to deliver balanced and immersive audio. They offer up to 40 hours of total playback with the charging case and are designed to compete in the premium true wireless segment. The focus remains on combining audio quality with standout design.