Motorola's ₹75,000 smartphone is available at a heavy discount
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart with amazing discounts.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched last September. The smartphone having 256GB storage was originally priced at ₹74,999. But you can buy it on e-commerce platform Flipkart for less than ₹10,000. Yes, you read it right. Currently, the smartphone with storage of 256 GB is available at a price of ₹49,999. On buying this mobile phone with an exchange offer, you can save up to ₹40,600. As a result, you can get the smartphone at just ₹9,399. Remember that the discount on exchange offer will depend on the working condition of your current smartphone. If you have Flipkart Axis Bank card, you can get a cashback of five per cent. You can also avail a discount of ₹1,250 on OneCard Credit Card Transactions. This smartphone can also be bought by paying equal monthly instalments of ₹1,709.
Features
Talking about features and specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, it has a 16.94 centimetres Full HD+ Display. It has 200 MP+50MP+12 MP primary camera with 60 MP front camera. Talking about storage, it has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. There is a 8GB RAM+128 GB storage option as well.
It is powered by a 4,610 mAh Lithium battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
Moto G14 launch
Motorola is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Moto G14 on August 1. The customers can pre-book the phone on Flipkart from the launch date. Talking about specifications, it has a 6.5 inch FHD+ Display. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and also has a 20W Turbo power charging. The smartphone has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Moto G14 runs on UNISCO T616 Octa-Core Processor. It has a 50 MP Quad Pixel Camera System. It has other features including Side Fingerprint Sensor & Face Recognition.