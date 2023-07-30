Home / Technology / Moto G14 to be launched on August 1. Check features, specifications

Moto G14 to be launched on August 1. Check features, specifications

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 03:43 PM IST

The Moto G14 smartphone is available in two colour options of steel grey and sky blue for customers

Mobile phone giant Motorola is set to unveil its MotoG14 on August 1. The company has been teasing its smartphone on social media in the run-up to the launch.

The smartphone is available in two colour options of steel grey and sky blue for customers on e-commerce platform Flipkart. “Be prepared to make a statement like never before with the #motog14. Its super premium acrylic glass design that is 7.99mm slim and 177g light are bound to enchant everyone. Launching on August 1st, available on @flipkart, http://motorola.in, and leading retail stores”, Motorola India tweeted.

“Experience 'hatke' entertainment & style with #motog14. Stand out with its 6.5” FHD+ Display & clear audio from Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®. Its stylish look will keep your eyes glued to it. Launching August 1st on @flipkart , http://motorola.in & leading retail stores”, the company added.

Specifications

6.5" FHD+Display
5000mAH battery with 20W Turbo Power charging
Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
UNISCO T616 Octa-Core Processor with 4GB RAM
128 GB UFS 2.2 Storage
Latest Android 13. Assured upgrade to Android 14
50 MP Quad Pixel Camera System
IP52 Water-repellent design
Side Fingerprint Sensor & Face Recognition
Dual SIM+Expandable 1TB Card Slot

The pre-bookings for the smartphone will begin from 12 pm on August 1. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, MotoG14 will be priced between 10,000-11,000.

MotoG14 will be unveiled on August 1,(Flipkart website)
MotoG14 will be unveiled on August 1,(Flipkart website)

Moto G13 prices reduced

Days before Moto G14 launch, the price of its predecessor G13 has been reduced by 4,000 on Flipkart. The smartphone is now being sold at 9,999 instead of the previous price of 13,999. There is also a five per cent cashback for Axis Bank card customers.

Talking about specifications, Moto G13 has a storage of 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which is expandable up to 1TB. It has a 16.51 cm HD+ Display. It has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera system and 8 MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery and is powered by a Helio G85 processor. It has a one year warranty on handset and six months on accessories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out