Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.25000

In search of a feature-filled smartphone that provides all the latest features, but at an affordable price? Two of the top smartphone brands, Motorola and Samsung, have recently launched their mid-range smartphone in India under Rs.25000, bringing some noteworthy features to the buyers. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Samsung Galaxy A26 have been talked about for some attractive feature upgrades, but which smartphone is really worth the hype? Well, to gain a better understanding, we have compared the smartphone’s specifications and features, helping buyers make an informed decision between the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Samsung Galaxy A26. Here’s a detailed comparison between the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Samsung Galaxy A26.(Motorola/ Samsung)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Design and display

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a vegan leather finish, giving the smartphone a clean and classy look. The company has also ensured durability with IP69 and IP68 ratings for dust and water protection. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A26 features a glass and plastic build, which looks similar to its other A series siblings. It also retains an attractive look, but it comes with an IP67 rating, making it less durable from water impact.

For display, the Edge 60 Fusion features a 6.67-inch pOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Galaxy A26 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, whereas Motorola sports Corning Gorila 7i.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Performance and battery

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A26 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Therefore, we expect the Esge 60 Fusion to provide a better performance considering the latest chip and better RAM.



Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports a 68W TurboPower charger. Whereas, the Galaxy A26 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports a 25W charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A26: Camera

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. It also includes a 3 in 1 Light sensor. Whereas, the Galaxy A26 features a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, Motorola offers a 32MP front-facing camera, and Samsung offers a 13MP selfie camera.