Musk hints at removal of legacy blue tick, says ‘that are truly corrupt’

Twitter Blue is now available in India with a monthly fee of ₹650 on the website platform and ₹900 on Android and iOS. The most notable benefit of Elon Musk's backed paid service is that it provides subscribers with a blue tick on their profile, which is otherwise available only to users verified by microblogging site as prominent figure among other criteria. Musk now indicates that the legacy blue tick will be taken away soon.

A user tagged Musk in a Twitter post and wrote, “Dear Elon Musk the blue verification mark is now become a joke. Earlier the blue tick verification was only given to ppl who were public figures and political figures but sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified. Ur verification tick has lost the charm (sic).” To this Twitter boss replied, "Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt."

Netizens were quick to respond to the post. A user inquired as to how Musk would determine who is corrupt. The other person mentioned that Musk has a legacy bluetick, and that removing all blueticks could have serious consequences for safety. “Legacy accounts should have different coloured ticks,” a user suggested.

Many users agreed with Musk's vision. According to one user, the verification badge was originally intended only to confirm that people were who they claimed to be. “At first I didn't like it either, but now at least I know when I see the checkmark I know for sure I'm talking to a real person because no one is paying for bots to have check marks. So it is kinda working (sic),” wrote another user.