Stars of the Phantom galaxy: Your chance to shine in Nasa's Astrophoto challenge

This summer, space enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to peer into the cosmos and create their own celestial masterpieces. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Astrophoto Challenge for 2023, inviting participants to explore the mysterious structures of the Phantom Galaxy, also known as M74, and translate raw astronomical data into stunning visuals. Positioned in the constellation Pisces, M74 is a spiral galaxy estimated to house around 100 billion stars. (Astrox pic)

The competition, which kicked off on Monday and extends until July 31, invites participants to capture real-time telescope images using the MicroObservatory robotic telescope network. Alternatively, participants can delve into archival data files from Nasa, ESA, and CSA space telescope missions, including Webb, Hubble, Chandra, Spitzer, and XMM-Newton, offering a multi-wavelength perspective of the cosmos.

The primary focus of this year's challenge is the enigmatic Phantom Galaxy. It's gained attention from researchers following the detection of three supernovas in 2002, 2003, and 2013, and suspicions of a rare intermediate-mass black hole.

For those unfamiliar with astronomical image processing, fear not. Nasa's Astrophoto Challenge provides participants with access to JS9-4L, a learner-friendly version of the JS9 image processing tool. This web-based software, popular among professional astronomers, simplifies the transformation of raw data into vivid composite images.

How to join?

To join the summer 2023 Astrophoto Challenge and delve into the Phantom Galaxy's billion stars, follow the link provided by Nasa.

Nasa's Astrophoto Challenge for summer 2023 is an open invitation for the public to engage with space exploration, bringing the stars within reach of amateur astronomers and space enthusiasts alike.

