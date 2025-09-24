Navratri 2025: Best Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts to create images with Indian clothes

Navratri 2025 has officially started, and today we have entered the third day of festivities. The garba and dandiya night has also started in several regions across India, with people wearing colourful festive outfits. If you also want to join in the festivities with a stylish look, dandiya in hand, and flaunt a traditional outfit, then Google Gemini is here to help you create stunning festive images. With its Nano Banana feature, you can bring festivities to life with a personalised visual touch. Here’s how you can create your ideal Navratri 2025 look using Gemini. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a garba and dandiya night image for free. Create garba and dandiya night AI images with Gemini’s Nano Banana feature.(Gemini )

How to create Navratri 2025 look on the Gemini app

Step 1: Open the Gemini app on your Android or iOS device, and select the Nano Bana feature.

Step 2: Upload a high-resolution image of yourself that has clear facial features, preferably in an Indian attire.

Step 3: Now, type a prompt explaining the scene of the image, like lighting, festive, dancers in the background, etc. Then, explain a type of outfit or accessory you want to transform into. Now, add a little Navtratri touch by explaining garba twirls, holding dandiya in hand, or others.

Step 4: Now hit the generate button, and let Gemini do its magic.

Step 5: Once the image is generated, users can make refinements and edits by typing follow-up prompts. Or simply save the first image.

3 Prompts to create Navratri 2025 look image on Gemini

Prompt 1: 4k HD fantasy-inspired Garba scene, young Indian woman in a flowing orange and red chaniya choli, spinning with dandiya sticks. Dupatta flying in the air, reflecting golden lantern light. Background filled with glowing fairy lights, illuminated tents, dancing crowd blurred in motion. Energetic, dreamy Navratri night vibes, cinematic motion blur, and vibrant traditional colours.

Prompt 2: 4k cinematic scene, young Indian woman dancing Garba in a vibrant pink and yellow chaniya choli with mirror work, holding dandiya sticks. Hair and dupatta fly in motion. The background is a Navratri night celebration. dancers, strings of lanterns, sparkling fairy lights, and colourful motion trails. Energetic, festive, and cinematic Navratri atmosphere, full of dynamic energy and vibrant colours.

Prompt 3: 4k HD realistic portrait of a young Indian woman with long dark wavy hair, wearing a flowing red and gold chaniya choli with intricate embroidery. She is mid-spin during Garba, holding dandiya sticks, her hair and dupatta flying gracefully. Soft, warm cinematic lighting illuminates her face, while the background is a vibrant Navratri night scene with blurred dancers, fairy lights, and lanterns. Her expression is joyful and serene, capturing festive energy in motion.