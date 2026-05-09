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Need a fitness smartwatch without overspending? Best picks under 5000 you should consider

From AMOLED displays to Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking, these smartwatches under ₹5,000 offer strong value for daily use.

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:19 PM IST
Our PickBest overallTrusted brandBudget friendlyRugged watchFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Buying a budget smartwatch often means dealing with compromises like poor battery backup, inaccurate fitness tracking or low-quality displays. Many affordable options may look attractive online, but not all of them deliver a reliable everyday experience once you start using them regularly.

Affordable smartwatches now offer far more than just fitness tracking.
Affordable smartwatches now offer far more than just fitness tracking.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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That is why choosing the right smartwatch under 5,000 has become more important than ever. Brands are now offering AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, health tracking and premium-looking designs at much lower prices. To help you make the right choice, we have shortlisted the best smartwatches under 5,000 that offer useful features, dependable performance and strong value for money.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a budget-friendly smartwatch featuring a large AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and built-in GPS support. Designed for fitness-focused users, it includes multiple sports modes, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep analysis. The lightweight design makes it comfortable for all-day wear, while HyperOS integration ensures smoother navigation. With long battery life and IP68 water resistance, it delivers practical smartwatch functionality for users seeking modern features without spending heavily on premium wearables.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
GPS
Built-in GPS
Battery Life
Up to 18 days
Water Resistance
IP68

Reasons to Buy

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Bright AMOLED display

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Reliable battery backup

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited third-party app support

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Basic smartwatch ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp AMOLED display, accurate GPS tracking, and lightweight design. Some users mention occasional software lag and limited app customisation options.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers AMOLED visuals, GPS support, and dependable battery life at an affordable price.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Amazfit Pop 3S combines a premium stainless-steel body with a large AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling support. It offers health tracking features including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress analysis, and SpO2 measurement. The smartwatch supports multiple sports modes and voice assistance for added convenience. Its slim design and bright screen make it suitable for both casual and professional use. With dependable battery life and strong build quality, it delivers a balanced smartwatch experience within the affordable segment.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Build
Stainless Steel
Health Features
SpO2 & Heart Rate
Battery Life
Up to 12 days

Reasons to Buy

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Premium metallic construction

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Smooth AMOLED panel

Reasons to Avoid

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Limited advanced fitness analytics

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No built-in GPS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium design, clear AMOLED screen, and reliable Bluetooth calling. Some users report average software responsiveness during heavy usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers premium looks and AMOLED quality at a competitive budget price.

This Redmi smartwatch features a modern square display with Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and everyday smart features. It includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes for active users. The watch offers smooth notification syncing and practical battery backup for daily use. Redmi’s clean interface keeps navigation simple, while the lightweight body ensures comfort during workouts and long wear sessions. It targets users seeking reliable smartwatch essentials without entering premium pricing territory.

Specifications

Display
HD Square Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health Tracking
Heart Rate & SpO2
Sports Modes
Multiple
Battery Life
Up to 10 days

Reasons to Buy

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Comfortable lightweight design

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Easy-to-use interface

Reasons to Avoid

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Standard LCD instead of AMOLED

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Limited premium features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the simple interface, stable calling performance, and decent fitness tracking. Some users mention average brightness outdoors under direct sunlight.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances affordability, smart calling, and useful health tracking features effectively.

This Noise smartwatch features a stainless-steel build with a functional crown, AMOLED display, and Bluetooth calling support. It focuses on style alongside practicality, offering wellness tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress measurement, and sports modes. The premium finish makes it suitable for office wear while maintaining fitness-oriented functionality. With decent battery backup and voice assistant support, it appeals to buyers wanting fashionable smartwatch aesthetics combined with essential smart capabilities.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED Display
Build
Stainless Steel
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health Features
Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking
Battery Life
Up to 7 days

Reasons to Buy

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Stylish premium finish

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Functional rotating crown

Reasons to Avoid

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Moderate battery life

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Limited advanced apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the metallic finish, vibrant display, and elegant appearance. Some users mention software animations occasionally feel less fluid compared to premium watches.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines elegant styling with practical smartwatch and fitness tracking features.

This smartwatch offers a high-brightness AMOLED display paired with a metallic design and comprehensive wellness tracking features. It includes Bluetooth calling, sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and multiple workout modes for fitness enthusiasts. The bright display improves visibility outdoors, while the slim body keeps it comfortable throughout the day. Smart notifications, productivity tools, and voice support enhance convenience during daily use. It is positioned as a stylish smartwatch designed for users seeking balanced performance and aesthetics.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED High Brightness Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Build
Metallic Finish
Tracking
Heart Rate & Wellness
Battery Life
Up to 7 days

Reasons to Buy

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Excellent outdoor visibility

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Stylish lightweight design

Reasons to Avoid

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Basic software ecosystem

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Average speaker loudness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the bright display and premium design quality. Some users report that the companion app experience could feel more refined.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium looks and bright AMOLED visuals in a comfortable lightweight smartwatch.

The GOBOULT Mustang Stallion smartwatch takes design inspiration from sports cars and combines it with modern wearable features. It includes Bluetooth calling, customisable watch faces, wellness monitoring, and sports tracking modes. The large display offers good visibility, while the rugged styling appeals to users preferring bold smartwatch aesthetics. Battery life is suitable for everyday usage, and the interface supports notifications and productivity tools. It mainly targets younger users wanting aggressive styling with practical smartwatch functionality.

Specifications

Display
Large HD Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Watch Faces
Customisable
Health Features
Heart Rate & SpO2
Battery Life
Up to 7 days

Reasons to Buy

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Unique sporty design

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Good calling functionality

Reasons to Avoid

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Bulky for smaller wrists

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Average software polish

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sporty appearance, clear display, and comfortable calling experience. Some users mention the software interface occasionally feels basic.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers bold sporty styling with practical smartwatch features and calling support.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch features a rugged outdoor-inspired design with Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and a bright display suited for everyday visibility. It supports health monitoring features including SpO2 tracking, heart rate analysis, sleep tracking, and workout modes. The durable design makes it appealing for active users, while smart notifications and voice assistant support improve convenience. Its balanced battery life and sporty aesthetics position it as a practical smartwatch for both casual and fitness-focused usage.

Specifications

Display
Large HD Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Tracking
SpO2 & Heart Rate
Sports Modes
Multiple
Battery Life
Up to 7 days

Reasons to Buy

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Rugged stylish design

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Reliable health tracking

Reasons to Avoid

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Slightly bulky build

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Limited app ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the rugged styling, smooth calling experience, and fitness tracking accuracy. Some users mention average vibration strength for notifications.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines rugged styling with useful smart and health tracking capabilities.

This Noise smartwatch focuses on delivering a large display experience with customisation features and productivity tools. It supports Bluetooth calling, smart notifications, and wellness tracking including heart rate and sleep monitoring. The oversized screen improves readability during workouts and messaging, while multiple watch faces allow personalisation. Its lightweight build helps maintain comfort despite the larger size. Positioned in the affordable smartwatch category, it balances style, practicality, and essential smart features for daily users.

Specifications

Display
Extra Large Display
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Tracking
Heart Rate & Sleep Monitoring
Watch Faces
Multiple Customisations
Battery Life
Up to 7 days

Reasons to Buy

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Large easy-to-read screen

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Lightweight comfortable build

Reasons to Avoid

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Basic fitness analytics

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Average speaker quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the large display, stylish appearance, and notification visibility. Some users report that battery backup reduces with frequent Bluetooth calling usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a large display and practical smart features at a value-focused price.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

  • Display quality: AMOLED displays offer better colours, sharper visuals and improved outdoor visibility compared to standard LCD panels.
  • Battery life: Choose a smartwatch that can comfortably last several days on a single charge with regular usage.
  • Health features: Check for features like heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and multiple workout modes.
  • Bluetooth calling: Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling allow you to attend calls directly from your wrist for added convenience.
  • Build and comfort: A lightweight design with good strap quality feels more comfortable during workouts and all-day wear.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under 5000

Smartwatches under 5000DisplayHealth TrackingBattery Life
Redmi Watch 5 Lite1.96-inch AMOLEDHeart Rate, SpO2Up to 18 days
Amazfit Pop 3S1.96-inch AMOLEDSleep, SpO2Up to 12 days
Redmi SmartwatchHD DisplayHeart Rate, SpO2Up to 10 days
Noise Stainless Steel SmartwatchAMOLEDSleep TrackingUp to 7 days
co-created AMOLED SmartwatchAMOLEDWellness TrackingUp to 7 days
GOBOULT Mustang StallionHD DisplayHeart Rate, SpO2Up to 7 days
Noise EndeavourHD DisplaySpO2, Sleep TrackingUp to 7 days
Noise Biggest Display SmartwatchLarge HD DisplayHeart Rate, Sleep TrackingUp to 7 days

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology and wearable gadgets for several years, and during this time, I have reviewed and compared smartwatches from different brands and price categories. From budget fitness trackers to premium smartwatches, I regularly keep track of new launches, features, and real-world performance to understand which products actually offer good value.

For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on display quality, health tracking features, battery life, build quality, software experience, and overall usability. I also analysed customer feedback on Amazon to get a better understanding of long-term usage, reliability, and common issues faced by buyers. After comparing all the major factors, I selected these smartwatches to make your buying decision simpler and more practical.

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  • Which is the best smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000?

    The best smartwatch depends on your needs, but options with AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling and long battery life offer better overall value.

  • Are smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 good for fitness tracking?

    Yes, many affordable smartwatches now offer heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking and workout modes for daily fitness use.

  • Do budget smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

    Most new smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 now include Bluetooth calling support along with built-in microphones and speakers.

  • How long does the battery last on these smartwatches?

    Battery life usually ranges between 5 to 10 days, depending on usage, display brightness and calling activity.

  • Is an AMOLED display available under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000?

    Yes, several smartwatches in this price segment now feature AMOLED displays with better colours and outdoor visibility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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