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    Need a reliable printer? Check these top WiFi colour printers under ₹20000

    Printing costs add up fast. Here are WiFi colour printers under Rs. 20,000 that handle daily work, photos, and bulk prints without frequent refills.

    Published on: Apr 27, 2026 3:06 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/OfficeView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free InstallationView Details...

    ₹16,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Canon PIXMA E470 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details...

    ₹4,899

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty on Registration| Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Office/HomeView Details...

    ₹14,499

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Printing is no longer limited to offices. Small businesses, students and home users now handle regular print work, from documents to photos. Ink tank printers have become a practical choice because they reduce long-term costs and support high-volume use. Unlike cartridge models, these printers store more ink and need fewer refills. Brands like HP, Canon, Epson, Brother Industries and Kodak offer models that balance speed, output and wireless access. Most options now support Wi-Fi and mobile apps, making it easy to print from phones and laptops. If you print often, a speed of 10–15 pages per minute for black prints is a good starting point. Here are seven ink tank and wireless colour printers priced under 20,000 that handle everyday printing needs.

    Need a reliable WiFi colour printer under ₹20,000 for home or office printing tasks? (Pexels)
    Need a reliable WiFi colour printer under ₹20,000 for home or office printing tasks? (Pexels)
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    Read moreRead less

    The HP Smart Tank 589 supports print, scan and copy tasks. It connects through Wi-Fi and USB and works with both Android and iOS devices. Setup is simple, and the interface is easy to use for regular tasks. This model delivers up to 30 pages per minute in black and 24 in colour. The print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi handles documents and standard colour prints. The box includes ink bottles and printheads. Black ink can print up to 4,000 pages, while colour ink can reach up to 6,000 pages.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    USB, Wi-Fi
    Printing Technology
    Inkjet
    Special Feature
    Low On Ink Sensors, Guided Buttons
    Printer Output
    Colour
    Maximum Print Speed (Colour)
    24 ppm
    Max Print speed Monochrome
    30 ppm
    Item Weight
    5.03 Kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Ease Of Use Operation

    ...

    Perfect For Small Spaces

    ...

    Excellent Colour & Black Printing Quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Functionality and wireless connectivity receive negative feedback

    2. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW WiFi Auto Duplex Printer

    Loading Suggestions...
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    The Brother DCP-T535DW is designed for users who print often. It supports print, scan and copy and connects through dual-band Wi-Fi. You can also print using the Brother Mobile Connect app. This printer stands out for its page yield. It includes two black ink bottles that can print up to 15,000 pages. Colour bottles offer around 5,000 pages each. Print speed goes up to 27 pages per minute in black and 11 in colour. It also supports automatic duplex printing, which saves time and paper.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi
    Printing Technology
    Laser
    Special Feature
    Printer Output
    Colour
    Maximum Print Speed (Colour)
    26 ppm
    Max Print speed Monochrome
    26 ppm
    Item Weight
    15.4 Kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Automatic duplex printing

    ...

    High printing speed

    ...

    Multi-connectivity options

    ...

    Easily pair with WiFi

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Price quality has received mixed opinions

    The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a compact printer that fits small workspaces. It supports print, scan and copy and uses a built-in ink tank system that is easy to refill. This model uses heat-free technology, which reduces power use and allows faster first-page output. It runs on low power and can work with a UPS during power cuts. Print speed reaches 33 pages per minute in black and 15 in colour. The resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi supports clear text and photo prints.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Wifi
    Printing Technology
    Epson Heat-Free Technology
    Printer Output
    Colour
    Maximum Print Speed (Colour)
    15 ppm
    Max Print speed Monochrome
    33 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    All-in-one functionality

    ...

    Reliable performance

    ...

    Relatively fast print speeds for an inkjet

    ...

    Durable print heads

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Ink can be a bit tricky to refill for beginners

    The Canon PIXMA G3000 suits users who want high page yield at a lower running cost. It handles print, scan and copy and connects through Wi-Fi and USB. It includes extra black ink bottles, offering up to 6,000 pages in black and 7,000 in colour per set. The resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi maintains text clarity and supports photo printing. Print speed is lower than some other models at 8.8 pages per minute in black and 5 in colour, but it focuses more on yield than speed.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, USB
    Printing Technology
    Inkjet
    Printer Output
    Colour
    Maximum Print Speed (Colour)
    5 ipm
    Max Print speed Monochrome
    .8 ipm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good print quality, particularly for photos

    ...

    Compact design

    ...

    Excellent photo printing

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Might not be ideal for heavy-duty professional printing

    The HP Smart Tank 580 is built for users who print text documents in large numbers. It supports print, scan and copy and offers multiple connection options. It includes an extra black ink bottle, increasing total black output to around 8,000 pages, while colour output remains at 6,000 pages. Print speed goes up to 30 pages per minute in black and 24 in colour. It also features a small LCD display that helps with basic controls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth and USB.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi
    Printing Technology
    InkTank
    Special Feature
    Two-Sided Printing, Compact
    Printer Output
    Colour
    Maximum Print Speed (Colour)
    24 ppm
    Max Print speed Monochrome
    30 ppm

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Perfect For Home Use

    ...

    Premium Print Quality

    ...

    Buttons Functioning

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Buyers feel dissatisfied with the print quality and speed

    The Canon PIXMA E470 is suitable for users who print occasionally. It uses cartridge-based ink instead of an ink tank system. This printer supports print, scan and copy and connects via Wi-Fi. It works with the Canon PRINT Inkjet and SELPHY app, allowing mobile printing. It is compact and fits in small spaces. While running costs are higher than those of ink tank models, it works well for low-volume tasks like school work and basic documents.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    USB, Wi-Fi
    Printing Technology
    Inkjet
    Printer Output
    Black_WiFi Direct
    Maximum Print Speed
    4
    Max Print speed Monochrome
    8
    Item Weight
    3.5 Kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Budget-friendly and easy to use

    ...

    Compact and multifunctional

    ...

    High-quality printing with versatile connectivity

    ...

    Smooth performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some users were not satisfied with the quality of this printer

    The Kodak Dock Plus 4Pass is built for photo printing. It is portable and connects through Bluetooth and a docking for smartphones. This printer focuses on instant photo output. It supports both border and borderless prints and works with the Kodak Photo Printer app. The app also includes editing tools and filters. Its small size makes it easy to carry, and it suits users who want quick photo prints rather than document printing.

    Specifications

    Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Printing Technology
    Dye Sublimation
    Colour
    White
    Item Weight
    2 Kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Instant photo printing

    ...

    Wireless connectivity

    ...

    Portable and compact design

    ...

    Easy to use

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Primarily for photo printing; not suitable for documents

    5 Things to Consider Before Buying a WiFi Colour Printer Under 20,000

    1. Your Printing Needs

    Think about how often you print and what you print. For regular documents or bulk work, an ink tank printer makes more sense due to higher page output. If your usage is limited to occasional prints like assignments or forms, a basic model can handle the job without adding extra cost.

    2. Running Cost and Ink Type

    The upfront price is only one part of the expense. Ink tank printers usually offer a lower cost per page because they hold more ink and need fewer refills. Cartridge-based printers may seem cheaper at first, but can cost more over time. Always compare page yield before deciding.

    3. Speed and Output Quality

    If you print in batches, speed becomes important. A printer with at least 10–15 pages per minute in black helps manage regular workloads. Also, check the resolution if you print images or colour documents, as it affects clarity and output.

    4. Connectivity Options

    Wi-Fi support is standard, but ease of use matters. Look for models that support mobile apps, Wi-Fi Direct or Bluetooth so you can print directly from your phone or laptop without extra setup. Stable connectivity saves time in daily use.

    5. Features and Space

    Most options offer print, scan and copy, but not all include extras like automatic duplex printing. Choose features based on your work. Also, consider the size of the printer and ensure it fits your desk or workspace comfortably.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    News/Technology/Need A Reliable Printer? Check These Top WiFi Colour Printers Under ₹20000
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