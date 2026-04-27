Need a reliable printer? Check these top WiFi colour printers under ₹20000

Printing is no longer limited to offices. Small businesses, students and home users now handle regular print work, from documents to photos. Ink tank printers have become a practical choice because they reduce long-term costs and support high-volume use. Unlike cartridge models, these printers store more ink and need fewer refills. Brands like HP, Canon, Epson, Brother Industries and Kodak offer models that balance speed, output and wireless access. Most options now support Wi-Fi and mobile apps, making it easy to print from phones and laptops. If you print often, a speed of 10–15 pages per minute for black prints is a good starting point. Here are seven ink tank and wireless colour printers priced under ₹20,000 that handle everyday printing needs. Need a reliable WiFi colour printer under ₹20,000 for home or office printing tasks? (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The HP Smart Tank 589 supports print, scan and copy tasks. It connects through Wi-Fi and USB and works with both Android and iOS devices. Setup is simple, and the interface is easy to use for regular tasks. This model delivers up to 30 pages per minute in black and 24 in colour. The print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi handles documents and standard colour prints. The box includes ink bottles and printheads. Black ink can print up to 4,000 pages, while colour ink can reach up to 6,000 pages.

Specifications Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Inkjet Special Feature Low On Ink Sensors, Guided Buttons Printer Output Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) 24 ppm Max Print speed Monochrome 30 ppm Item Weight 5.03 Kg Reasons to buy Ease Of Use Operation Perfect For Small Spaces Excellent Colour & Black Printing Quality Reason to avoid Functionality and wireless connectivity receive negative feedback

2. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW WiFi Auto Duplex Printer Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Brother DCP-T535DW is designed for users who print often. It supports print, scan and copy and connects through dual-band Wi-Fi. You can also print using the Brother Mobile Connect app. This printer stands out for its page yield. It includes two black ink bottles that can print up to 15,000 pages. Colour bottles offer around 5,000 pages each. Print speed goes up to 27 pages per minute in black and 11 in colour. It also supports automatic duplex printing, which saves time and paper.

Specifications Connectivity Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Laser Special Feature Printer Output Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) 26 ppm Max Print speed Monochrome 26 ppm Item Weight 15.4 Kg Reasons to buy Automatic duplex printing High printing speed Multi-connectivity options Easily pair with WiFi Reason to avoid Price quality has received mixed opinions

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a compact printer that fits small workspaces. It supports print, scan and copy and uses a built-in ink tank system that is easy to refill. This model uses heat-free technology, which reduces power use and allows faster first-page output. It runs on low power and can work with a UPS during power cuts. Print speed reaches 33 pages per minute in black and 15 in colour. The resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi supports clear text and photo prints.

Specifications Connectivity Wifi Printing Technology Epson Heat-Free Technology Printer Output Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) 15 ppm Max Print speed Monochrome 33 ppm Reasons to buy All-in-one functionality Reliable performance Relatively fast print speeds for an inkjet Durable print heads Reason to avoid Ink can be a bit tricky to refill for beginners

The Canon PIXMA G3000 suits users who want high page yield at a lower running cost. It handles print, scan and copy and connects through Wi-Fi and USB. It includes extra black ink bottles, offering up to 6,000 pages in black and 7,000 in colour per set. The resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi maintains text clarity and supports photo printing. Print speed is lower than some other models at 8.8 pages per minute in black and 5 in colour, but it focuses more on yield than speed.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology Inkjet Printer Output Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) 5 ipm Max Print speed Monochrome .8 ipm Reasons to buy Good print quality, particularly for photos Compact design Excellent photo printing Reason to avoid Might not be ideal for heavy-duty professional printing

The HP Smart Tank 580 is built for users who print text documents in large numbers. It supports print, scan and copy and offers multiple connection options. It includes an extra black ink bottle, increasing total black output to around 8,000 pages, while colour output remains at 6,000 pages. Print speed goes up to 30 pages per minute in black and 24 in colour. It also features a small LCD display that helps with basic controls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth and USB.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology InkTank Special Feature Two-Sided Printing, Compact Printer Output Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour) 24 ppm Max Print speed Monochrome 30 ppm Reasons to buy Perfect For Home Use Premium Print Quality Buttons Functioning Reason to avoid Buyers feel dissatisfied with the print quality and speed

The Canon PIXMA E470 is suitable for users who print occasionally. It uses cartridge-based ink instead of an ink tank system. This printer supports print, scan and copy and connects via Wi-Fi. It works with the Canon PRINT Inkjet and SELPHY app, allowing mobile printing. It is compact and fits in small spaces. While running costs are higher than those of ink tank models, it works well for low-volume tasks like school work and basic documents.

Specifications Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi Printing Technology Inkjet Printer Output Black_WiFi Direct Maximum Print Speed 4 Max Print speed Monochrome 8 Item Weight 3.5 Kg Reasons to buy Budget-friendly and easy to use Compact and multifunctional High-quality printing with versatile connectivity Smooth performance Reason to avoid Some users were not satisfied with the quality of this printer

The Kodak Dock Plus 4Pass is built for photo printing. It is portable and connects through Bluetooth and a docking for smartphones. This printer focuses on instant photo output. It supports both border and borderless prints and works with the Kodak Photo Printer app. The app also includes editing tools and filters. Its small size makes it easy to carry, and it suits users who want quick photo prints rather than document printing.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth Printing Technology Dye Sublimation Colour White Item Weight 2 Kg Reasons to buy Instant photo printing Wireless connectivity Portable and compact design Easy to use Reason to avoid Primarily for photo printing; not suitable for documents

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a WiFi Colour Printer Under ₹ 20,000 1. Your Printing Needs Think about how often you print and what you print. For regular documents or bulk work, an ink tank printer makes more sense due to higher page output. If your usage is limited to occasional prints like assignments or forms, a basic model can handle the job without adding extra cost. 2. Running Cost and Ink Type The upfront price is only one part of the expense. Ink tank printers usually offer a lower cost per page because they hold more ink and need fewer refills. Cartridge-based printers may seem cheaper at first, but can cost more over time. Always compare page yield before deciding. 3. Speed and Output Quality If you print in batches, speed becomes important. A printer with at least 10–15 pages per minute in black helps manage regular workloads. Also, check the resolution if you print images or colour documents, as it affects clarity and output. 4. Connectivity Options Wi-Fi support is standard, but ease of use matters. Look for models that support mobile apps, Wi-Fi Direct or Bluetooth so you can print directly from your phone or laptop without extra setup. Stable connectivity saves time in daily use. 5. Features and Space Most options offer print, scan and copy, but not all include extras like automatic duplex printing. Choose features based on your work. Also, consider the size of the printer and ensure it fits your desk or workspace comfortably.