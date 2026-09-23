Need quick daily cleaning? 5 cordless vacuum cleaners for dust, hair and easy upkeep

Keeping your home clean can quickly turn into a chore, especially when you have to deal with dust, hair, and crumbs scattered across different parts of the house. While traditional cleaning methods are often not enough to keep up with pace of cleaning required, traditional vacuum cleaners, despite being effective, prove to be less convenient to use owing to their big and bulky design. This is where cordless vacuum cleaners can make a practical difference.

Best cordless vacuum cleaners to buy in India. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

These vacuum cleaners are designed for grab-and-go cleaning. This design not only eliminates the need to plug in and move a power cable from one room to another, but it makes them easy to use, especially when it comes to cleaning hard to reach corners of the house. Furthermore, their attachments make it easier for users to clean floors, sofas, corners, stairs and other hard-to-reach areas.

That said, not every cordless vacuum cleaner is equally suited to daily use. Suction power, battery runtime, dustbin capacity, weight, filtration and ease of maintenance can significantly affect the experience. A model that looks powerful on paper may not necessarily be comfortable for quick everyday cleaning. So, if you are looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner for regular home maintenance, we have shortlisted five options worth considering for you. But before that, let's take a look at the top factors you need consider while buying a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Factors to consider while buying a cordless vacuum cleaner

- Runtime: Look for cordless vacuum cleaners of a runtime of least 30–40 minutes on standard or eco mode for small to medium homes, or of 60 or more minutes for larger spaces. Also check how long the vacuum lasts under high suction.

- Battery: Also check if the model that you selected comes with removable batteries or of it lets you purchase a spare to double battery as that will let you clean without waiting for a recharge that can take 2.5 to 5 hours.

- Suction Power: Look at Air Watts or AW rather than just wattage. A solid cordless stick vacuum generally offers 100 to 150+ AW for effective cleaning across floors and rugs.

- Floor Type: Soft roller heads excel at picking up fine dust and large debris on tile or hardwood without scratching. Motorized brush rolls with stiff bristles are essential for pulling hair and dirt out of deep carpets. Look for these attachments based on your cleaning requirements.

- Anti-Tangle Technology: This technology is ideal for homes with pets or long hair as it prevents hair from wrapping tightly around the roller mechanism.

- Special Attachments: Also look for crevice tools, mini-motorized upholstery brushes, and dusting brushes for versatility.

- Dustbin Capacity and Emptying Mechanism: Typical capacities range from 0.4L to 0.8L. Ensure it features a hands-free or point-and-shoot emptying mechanism to keep dust off your hands.

- Filtration: Look for HEPA filter as it is essential for people who suffer from allergies and pet owners.

- Washable Filters: Check if the pre-filters and post-motor filters are washable to lower ongoing replacement costs.

Best cordless vacuum cleaners to buy in India

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a cordless stick vacuum designed for quick everyday cleaning across hard floors, carpets, sofas and stairs. Its V8 motor delivers up to 115 Air Watts of suction, while the Motorbar cleaner head helps pick up dust, dirt and hair. It can also convert into a handheld vacuum for furniture, cars and tight spaces. The 0.54-litre bin and cordless design make it convenient for regular cleaning, while its multi-stage filtration helps capture fine dust and allergens.

Specifications Suction Power Up to 115 Air Watts Capacity 0.54L Run Time Up to 40 minutes Noise Level Up to 80dB Reasons to Buy Great cleaning performance Ease of use Good suction power Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner performs exceptionally well, working effectively across surfaces and helping clean both cars and homes quickly. They appreciate its ease of use, powerful suction, and convenience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite is a compact 2-in-1 cordless vacuum with 11 kPa suction, a motorised floor brush and two cleaning modes. Its removable battery delivers up to 45 minutes of runtime in low mode, while the 4-stage filtration system includes a HEPA filter. It works across tiles, marble, wooden floors and carpets, and converts into a handheld cleaner for sofas, cars and hard-to-reach spaces. The LED floor brush is useful for spotting dust in darker areas.

Specifications Suction Power 11 kPa Capacity 0.55L Run Time Up to 45 minutes Noise Level Up to 71dB Reasons to Buy Effective cleaning Ease of use Good quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner excellent in quality, convenient for household use, and effective at cleaning small particles. They appreciate its value for money and consider it a useful item for every house.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The Shark Detect Clean & Empty combines a cordless stick design with a self-emptying base that stores dirt for up to 45 days. Its 240W motor, DirtDetect and EdgeDetect technologies adjust cleaning power for dust and edges, while Anti-Hair Wrap helps tackle hair without tangles. The Flex Wand bends under beds and sofas, making it useful for hard floors, carpets, stairs, upholstery and cars. HEPA filtration and the sealed system further reduce exposure to captured dust and allergens.

Specifications Suction Power 240W Capacity 2L Run Time Up to 60 minutes Noise Level Up to 82dB Reasons to Buy Light in weight Effective cleaning Good suction power Reasons to Avoid Some clogging concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner effective and powerful, with positive feedback about its lightweight design, self-emptying function, and mobility.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its light weight design and effective cleaning.

The Bosch Unlimited 7 is a cordless stick vacuum with a 66,000rpm TurboSpin motor, motorised LED brush and flexible FlexTube that bends to reach under sofas and beds. Its 3.0Ah removable battery offers up to 40 minutes of runtime, while the handheld design and multiple attachments extend its use to upholstery, mattresses, cars and tight corners. It is designed for hard floors and carpets, with the LED brush helping spot hidden dust during everyday cleaning.

Specifications Suction Power 700W Capacity 0.3L Run Time Up to 40 minutes Noise Level Up to 82dB Reasons to Buy Good quality Great suction power Ease of use Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner easy to use and appreciate its good suction, lightweight design, and quality, comparing it favorably to top brands.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its suction power and light weight design.

The Dreame Mova J20 is a cordless stick vacuum with 17,000Pa suction and a brushless motor designed to pick up dust, hair and everyday debris. Its 0.5L dustbin, LED Optic head and folding tube make it suited to hard floors, corners and spaces under beds or sofas. The 50-minute battery runtime supports longer cleaning sessions, while one-press dust disposal simplifies emptying. Its cordless stick design also makes it easy to move between rooms and tackle hard-to-reach areas.

Specifications Suction Power 76AW Capacity 0.5L Run Time Up to 50 minutes Noise Level Up to 70dB Reasons to Buy Good quality Great suction power Ease of use Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner to be of good quality and appreciate its good suction power and ease of use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its suction power and ease of use.

Top features of the best cordless vacuum cleaners in India

MODEL RUN TIME SUCTION POWER CAPACITY Dyson V8 Absolute 40 minutes 115 Air Watts 0.54L Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite 45 minutes 11 kPa 0.55L Shark Detect Clean & Empty 60 minutes 240W 2L Bosch Unlimited 7 40 minutes 700W 0.3L DREAME Mova J20 50 minutes 76AW 0.5L

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of vacuum cleaners. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen cordless vacuum cleaner models and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction power, battery, overall performance, and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a cordless vacuum cleaner in India How much suction power is good for a cordless vacuum cleaner? There is no single suction figure that guarantees better cleaning.

How long should a cordless vacuum battery last? For most buyers, 30–60 minutes of claimed runtime provides useful flexibility, but check which power mode the manufacturer uses to arrive at that figure.

What type of cordless vacuum is best for Indian homes? A cordless stick vacuum with a motorised floor brush, good filtration and a removable battery is a practical option for many Indian homes.

Is a HEPA filter important in a cordless vacuum cleaner? Yes, particularly if your home accumulates a lot of fine dust. However, don't look at the word “HEPA” alone. The overall filtration and sealing of the vacuum matter because air can potentially bypass the filter if the system is poorly sealed.

What dustbin capacity is good for a cordless vacuum cleaner? A 0.4–0.6-litre dustbin can be practical for routine cleaning, although the right capacity depends on the size of your home and how much dust, hair or debris you collect.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.