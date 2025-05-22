Netflix to end support for these devices from June 2: Know if you’ll be affected

Are you using a Fire TV device for streaming services? Then, we may not have very good news for you. Amazon Fire TV devices are quite popular for accessing streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and others. The device has tons of features and apps for users to choose from. However, if you’re using an older generation Fire TV streaming media player, then you will lose support for the Netflix app from June 2. The popular online streaming platform has started to send an email to select subscribers that it is ending support for older generations of Fire TV devices. Know about the affected devices from Netflix’s new decision. Netflix is ending support for first-generation Fire TV devices from June 2.(Unsplash)

Netflix ends support for some Fire TV devices

Netflix has been notifying Amazon Fire TV users that it is ending app support on some of the devices. Therefore, if you have a first-generation Fire TV streaming box or Fire TV Stick and remotes, then the Netflix app will lose support on June 2. The email says, “According to our usage data, you have used Netflix on a first-generation Fire TV streaming media player in the past 12 months. Netflix will discontinue support for these streaming media players on June 2, 2025.” In simpler streams, users can not access Netflix streaming services on the Amazon Fire TV.

Well, this may not be very bad news for users, since the first generation Amazon Fire TV was launched about 10 years ago, many users may have already shifted to a newer model. However, if you are still using the first-gen model, you might have lost software and security update support, making it a great time to upgrade and get access to the latest features and Netflix app. So, you can take this new decision as a blessing in disguise.

Currently, the latest generation of Amazon Fire TV Stick is available at an 18% discount on Amazon. Originally, the device was priced at 5499, but buyers can get it for just Rs.4499. This new device also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, providing easy access to apps and features. Therefore, you can upgrade your old Fire TV with a new one.

