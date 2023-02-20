New to Minecraft? Here are few tips to get you started with game

Minecraft is a game that can be daunting for new players. There are many things to learn, and the game can be overwhelming. However, with the right tips and tricks, players can quickly get started and survive their first few nights. Here are some tips to help you get started and give you a head start in the game.

Punch a tree

The first thing to do when starting Minecraft is to punch a tree. It might seem strange, but it's the easiest way to gather wood, which is essential for creating tools and building shelter. To do this, walk up to the nearest tree and start punching it until wood drops. Gather logs and open your inventory to turn them into planks.

Stone Age

Once you have some wood, build yourself a wooden pickaxe and use it to gather stone. Use the stone to craft stone versions of a pickaxe, axe, hoe, shovel, and sword. Stone tools are more durable and efficient than wooden ones, and they'll make your life a lot easier.

Build a shelter

Nightfall is very dangerous in Minecraft as there are mobs that come out to attack you. It's essential to build a shelter to protect yourself. Use your tools to gather enough of your chosen material to build a basic shelter. You don't need anything fancy, just a roof over your head to keep the monsters out.

Find some food

Keeping your character nourished is essential in Minecraft. You need to gather basic foodstuffs like meat, fish, berries, apples, or even rotten meat from zombies. It's also a good idea to have a steady supply of food as you'll need it to heal if you get hurt.

Light it up

Monsters hate light, so keep the inside of your shelter lit with torches. This will help keep monsters away and make it easier to see what you're doing.

Find a cave

Caves are naturally created tunnels and crevices that extend underground. They can be useful as underground shelters and for gathering raw materials. Caves are also a great place to find iron ore, which you'll need to upgrade your tools.

Gather raw materials

Upgrading to iron tools is essential in Minecraft. You can find iron ore by digging into stone blocks and looking for small tan flecks. Dig up a bunch of these and put them in your furnace to create iron ingots.

Locate a village

Villages are communities of NPCs (non-playable characters) that can be found in the world. Breeding NPCs and trading with them is incredibly beneficial. Their homes often have beds, chests with food, and sometimes diamonds.

Get farming

Farming is an essential part of Minecraft. You can farm crops like wheat, carrots, and potatoes. You'll need them to breed animals, and they're also a good source of food.

Explore your surroundings

Exploring your surroundings is essential in Minecraft. It's the best way to find biomes, temples, and other interesting structures. You might even find a village!

Build a mob grinder

A mob grinder is a structure that automatically kills mobs and collects their drops. Building one is a great way to get rare items like gunpowder, bones, and string.

Create a nether portal

The Nether is a dangerous but rewarding dimension in Minecraft. To access it, you'll need to create a nether portal. Nether fortresses are vast structures constructed from Nether brick that provide a wealth of treasures for the intrepid adventurer. However, these fortresses are also home to formidable foes, including the fearsome Wither skeletons and fireball-hurling Blazes.