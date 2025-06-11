Nintendo Switch 2 vs ROG Xbox Ally: Ultimate handheld gaming devices compared

The handheld gaming market recently got shaken up with two massive contenders: the ROG Xbox Ally and Nintendo Switch 2. Both devices offer unique features and significant upgrades over their predecessors. If you’re confused about which one to grab, we have a quick comparison rundown to make your choice a bit easier. Ultimate comparison between ROG Xbox Ally and Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 vs ROG Xbox Ally: Raw performance and hardware

The ROG Xbox Ally is a handheld PC rather than a console, powered by a powerful Ryzen Z2 chipset. It offers significantly higher raw performance compared to the Switch 2, with a higher GPU clock and more RAM. The storage options on the Ally go up to a 2TB SSD, compared to just 256GB internal on the Switch 2, which does support microSD expansion.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs ROG Xbox Ally: Design and display

The ROG Xbox Ally offers a traditional handheld PC experience with integrated gamepad controls and a large 7-inch touchscreen. The Switch 2, on the other hand, features a larger 7.9-inch display and removable Joy-Con controllers, offering greater flexibility for local multiplayer games.

The Ally doesn’t offer this kind of flexibility and is a bit bigger and heavier than the Switch 2, which is only 15mm thick and weighs about 400 grams. Both displays are 120Hz, FHD, and IPS LCD, so the gaming experience depends on which display size you prefer.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs ROG Xbox Ally: Gaming library and ecosystem

Nintendo has always been the go-to handheld gaming console because of its exclusive titles like Mario Kart and the Zelda series. This gives the Switch 2 an edge over other handhelds, but the ROG Xbox Ally offers a massive game library in comparison.

The Ally, running Windows 11, gives you access to Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass, and even emulators. So if you’re looking for a huge library of games that you never get bored of, the Ally is the best option for you.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs ROG Xbox Ally: Battery life and user experience

Despite the ROG offering a bigger 80Whr battery and claiming up to 8.5 hours of gameplay, real-life performance will depend heavily on the type of game you’re running. The Switch 2 offers a smaller battery, but its optimised software can easily match the battery life of the Ally.

The Switch 2 also gives you a streamlined, console-like user experience with guaranteed game compatibility and less need for tweaking settings. While the Ally, running PC games, requires more user involvement for game optimisation, it offers way better flexibility.

Both devices have distinct advantages over the other. The Switch 2 offers better portability, ease of use, and exclusive titles. The ROG Xbox Ally leads in raw performance, game library diversity, and customisation. The choice now depends on whether you want a polished, ready-to-go console experience or a versatile and powerful PC gaming device.