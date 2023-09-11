Nokia G42 5G debuts in India with price starting at 12,599 | Details here

Nokia G42 5G, the latest entrant in HMD Global's 5G portfolio under the Nokia brand, made its debut in India on Monday. The company claims that this smartphone will be locally manufactured in India and is set to hit the Indian market later this week. Nokia G42 5G(Nokia)

Nokia G42 5G price and availability in India

Starting from September 15, the Nokia G42 5G will be up for grabs in striking So Grey and So Purple colours, on the Amazon e-commerce platform. The single variant, boasting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, comes with a price tag of ₹12,599.

Why you can consider Nokia G42 5G?

1. Aesthetics: One of the standout features of the Nokia G42 5G is its premium appearance. Nokia offers this smartphone in three captivating colour choices: So Purple, So Grey, and the recently introduced Pink.

2. RAM: With 6GB of RAM, the Nokia G42 5G is claimed to take up multitasking effortlessly, without slowing down.

3. Camera capabilities: Equipped with an array of camera features such as Night mode, Dark Vision, Tripod mode, AI portrait, 50MP mode with HDR, personalized watermarks, and OZO 3D Audio recording, the phone promises excellent photography experiences. Its rear camera setup comprises a 50MP main AF lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, complemented by a rear flash LED.

4. Security assurance: Nokia assures users of regular security updates for the Nokia G42 5G, with support extending for the next three years. Additionally, users can expect Android OS updates for two years, ensuring a secure and up-to-date device.

5. Display: The Nokia G42 5G boasts a spacious 16.6cm HD display, offering an immersive visual experience for activities like watching movies, gaming, and web browsing.

6. Battery Life: Powered by a 5000mAh QuickFix replaceable battery, the Nokia G42 5G boasts a battery life that can last up to three days. Furthermore, it supports 20W fast charging.

