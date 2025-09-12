Nothing Ear 3 earbuds teased with mysterious ‘Talk’ button ahead of September 18 launch

Nothing has officially revealed the design of its upcoming Ear 3 earbuds, showcasing a charging case that introduces new elements just days ahead of its scheduled launch on September 18. The London-based tech company shared the complete look after weeks of teasing partial images of the product. The latest design signals notable changes from the previous model, Ear 2, which arrived in 2023. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 earbuds may pack for you. Apple will release watchOS 26 on Monday, bringing new watch faces, health and fitness features.(Nothing)

Nothing Ear 3 Earbuds: Charging Case Design

The most visible shift appears in the charging case. Instead of the transparent plastic frame used for the Ear 2, the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 adopts a metallic finish. The grooves that once displayed the earbuds inside a clear plastic mould have now been replaced with metal sections, which creates a more square-shaped appearance. Despite these changes, the brand has kept the transparent top lid, which has become a signature element of its product design.

Nothing had earlier confirmed that the Ear 3 earbuds case will be made of 100 percent recycled anodised aluminium. This decision was aimed at improving durability and reducing reliance on plastic. The move also aligns with the company’s focus on incorporating sustainable materials into its devices.

Nothing Ear 3: Earbuds Design and the Talk Button

While the earbuds maintain their signature transparent stems, metallic elements are now visible along the structure. Reports suggest that Nothing has redesigned the internal metal antenna to slim down the overall form factor, which explains the new metallic additions. This change could help improve wireless connectivity while allowing a more compact design.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of a new ‘Talk’ button on the front of the charging case. The usual pairing button remains inside, but the function of this new button has not been disclosed. Nothing confirmed that the case now includes a “Super Mic” microphone, which may work in tandem with the Talk button.

Industry experts suggest that the feature could allow users to activate an external microphone for clearer voice input, particularly in noisy environments. It might also support content creators who need better audio capture, or even enable functions such as a walkie-talkie mode between earbuds.