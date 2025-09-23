Nothing Ear (Open) TWS earbuds with ChatGPT support launched in India: Check price and features

Nothing has launched its first open-ear true wireless earbuds, the Ear (Open), in India. The earbuds were first launched globally in September 2024 and are now available for purchase locally via Flipkart. These earbuds are designed for users who want to listen to music or take calls while remaining aware of their surroundings, making them suitable for commuting, outdoor running, or cycling. The Ear (Open) features ChatGPT voice integration, Clear Voice technology for enhanced call clarity, and it is claimed to give battery life of up to 30 hours. Nothing has launched open-ear Ear (Open) TWS earbuds in India. (Nothing)

Nothing Ear (Open) Earbuds: Price and Availability

The Nothing Ear (Open) earbuds are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. They are available on Flipkart as part of the Big Billion Days sale, now available at a discounted price. The cost may change after the sale period ends.

Nothing Ear (Open) Earbuds: Design, Specifications and Features

The Nothing Ear (Open) earbuds follow Nothing’s signature transparent design. As an open-ear model, they include over-the-ear hooks for secure fitting during movement. Each earbud weighs 8.1 grams, while the carrying case weighs around 63.8 grams. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating, making them resistant to sweat and splashes.

The earbuds come with 14.2 mm dynamic drivers with titanium-coated diaphragms. Their open-ear design allows users to stay aware of the environment. Connectivity is supported through Bluetooth 5.3, AAC and SBC codecs, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and dual-device multipoint pairing. The Ear (Open) also offers a 120ms low-latency mode, suitable for video streaming and casual gaming.

Call quality is also enhanced with three microphones on each earbud and AI-powered Clear Voice technology. Additionally, ChatGPT integration enables voice-based commands and queries directly from the earbuds.

Furthermore, Nothing claims that the Ear (Open) can offer up to 30 hours of total playback from the earbuds and charging case combined. The earbuds themselves last up to 8 hours on a single charge. Quick charging allows 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.