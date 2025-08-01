Nothing invites top college Students to ‘Make Tech Fun Again’ and win prizes worth up to 2 lakh

Nothing has opened a new door for India’s student innovators with the launch of its first-ever student-focused program in the country. The London-based technology company introduced the Nothing Incubator, a competition designed to discover fresh ideas from students eager to reshape the tech landscape. This initiative aims to give students a platform to bring their innovative concepts to life while gaining practical experience and guidance. Here’s how to participate in Nothing’s new incubator program and turn your tech idea into a real opportunity.(Unstop)

Unlike typical contests, the Nothing Incubator offers a structured program that combines mentorship, real-world challenges, and tangible rewards. The company hopes this effort will inspire students to rethink how technology can be made engaging and accessible. It invites teams from more than 60 top colleges across India, including institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and BITS Pilani, among others.

Who is Eligible

The Nothing Incubator program is open to students from over 60 top colleges, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, BITS Pilani, FMS Delhi, XLRI Jamshedpur, and SPJIMR Mumbai. Students from all fields of study can participate. Teams can have one to three members, all from the same college, and the program encourages all students from different years and academic backgrounds. Participants must register with their official college email.

Nothing Incubator Competition Theme

The core theme of the competition is “Making Tech Fun Again.” All project submissions, be they products, platforms, or concepts, must clearly define how they align with this idea. The competition places importance not only on the functionality of the innovation but also on its creativity and user experience.

The competition includes two main rounds before the final stage:

Round 1 (July 31 to August 24, 2025): Teams need to submit a one-slide pitch explaining their idea and its connection to the theme. The best ideas move forward.

Round 2 (September 5 to 14, 2025): Shortlisted teams must present a detailed three-page plan covering their target audience, financial estimates and growth strategy for the next three years.

Grand Finale

Finalist teams will deliver a three-minute live pitch to a jury comprising venture capitalists, startup founders, and industry experts. A PDF of the pitch must be shared 48 hours before the final round.

Prizes and Perks for Students

The top three teams will receive the following rewards:

Winner: Rs. 2,00,000 cash, a Nothing Phone (3) for each member, and a certificate

First Runner-Up: A Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and a certificate for each member

A Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and a certificate for each member Second Runner-Up: A Nothing Phone (3a) and a certificate for each member

Additionally, select participants may be considered for pre-placement interviews or offers based on their performance. Students can register for the Nothing Incubator program through the Unstop platform. The initiative is open only to full-time students enrolled in eligible programs such as BE, BTech, dual degrees, MBA, or PGDM.