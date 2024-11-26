Nothing Phone 3 allegedly spotted on Geekbench: Expected specs, price, and all details

Nothing released the Nothing Phone 2 in July 2023, and after a long wait, rumours are finally emerging about the company's next flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. The alleged device has appeared on a Geekbench listing under the model number Nothing A059. This listing has revealed various details about the device, including its processor and other specifications. Here's what we know so far about what could be the Nothing Phone 3: Could the Nothing Phone 3 sport the Glyph Interface?(Nothing)

Also Read: Google Maps Accident: 6 life-saving tips to avoid mishaps while driving in India

Nothing Phone 3 Expected Specifications

Based on the Geekbench listing, the device, identified as the Nothing A059, is expected to pack an 8-core processor. This configuration is similar to what you get with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, with four cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and one core clocked at 2.5GHz.

As for the benchmarks, the device scored 2,813 points in the multi-core test and 1,149 points in the single-core test. This test was performed on Geekbench 6.3 for Android.

The listing also reveals the memory configuration, which is 7.25GB, suggesting the Nothing Phone 3 could come with 8GB of RAM. However, it’s unclear whether this will be the only model or if users will have the option to choose between higher-capacity RAM variants. Similar to the Nothing Phone 2, which offered options between 8GB and 12GB of RAM, the Nothing Phone 3 may also offer multiple configurations.

The Nothing Phone 2 also offered up to 512GB of storage, so we may see similar storage options for the Nothing Phone 3.

Also Read: HMD Fusion with 108MP camera and Gaming Outfit launched in India: Check specs, features and more

Nothing Phone 3: Expected Price, Variants And More

Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 could come in two variants: a Pro model and a standard model. The Pro variant could feature a faster, more powerful chipset, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, while the standard model will likely stick with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

The standard model is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display and could be priced around ₹50,000. Meanwhile, the Pro model may sport a larger 6.7-inch display and could be priced around ₹60,000. However, very little is known about these models at the moment, so these details should be taken with a pinch of salt. Currently, no official word has been given on when we can expect the Nothing Phone 3 to launch in India or globally.

Also Read: Instagram rolls out big update to DMs: You can now share live locations with friends – All details