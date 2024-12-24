Nothing Phone 3 launch in 2025: Specs, features, and everything we expect

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing is set to launch its new generation premium model, the Phone 3 in 2025 after delaying the device for a year. Reportedly, the company was working on artificial intelligence technology, which was reported to be the primary cause for the delay in March. Now, the Nothing Phone 3 has already started to make appearances on global certification and listing platforms, showcasing an imminent launch in the coming months. In 2024, the Nothing Phone 2a became one of the biggest highlights for the brand, now in 2025, we expect the Phone 3 to be the next game-changing device in the high-mid-range smartphone segment. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

Therefore, if you have been eagerly waiting for the Nothing Phone 3 to launch, then here’s everything we expect the company will announce during the launch.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications and features

With Nothing Phone 3, we expect that the company will follow its consistent visual language with a transparent rear panel and customisable glyph lighting interface. While the Phone 2 features a dual camera setup, the Phone 3 is expected to get an upgrade to a triple camera setup that may include a new telephoto lens, since it has become the most preferred camera feature in premium devices.

With the new generation, Nothing is expected to bring a slightly smaller screen from 6.7-inch to 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It may offer up to 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. We expect that the smartphone will likely be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As per the recent Geekbench listing, the Phone 3 was spotted with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM. In the test, the smartphone scored 1,149 in single-core and 2,813 in multi-core testing. The smartphone will run on NothingOS 3.0 based on Android 15, offering a seamless user interface. Lastly, the Nothing Phone 3 may arrive with a 5000mAh battery, providing a lasting battery life.

Nothing Phone 3 price in India

In 2023, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched with a starting price of ₹44,999 for the base storage variant (8GB RAM + 128GB). Now, the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will likely be priced under Rs.50000 in India. There are also rumours about a Pro model which is expected to be priced higher than the Phone 3.