Nothing Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Glyph Matrix, and more - Details

Nothing Phone 3 launch: After much anticipation, Nothing has finally announced its first true flagship smartphone after 2 years, the Nothing Phone 3, in India. With the launch, the company has announced more significant upgrades and noteworthy enhancements which may grab attention in the market. The very thing buyers may first notice is the redesigned rear panel, which has some new additions with an uncommon camera placement, Glyph matrix, the Essential Key, and more. Nothing debuts with Essential Key, Glyph Matrix, and more at Rs.79999(Aishwarya Panda/HT)

Additionally, the smartphone has also been upgraded to a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor that claims to offer improved performance. Therefore, if you have been planning the grab the smartphone, then here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3: Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 3 finally debuts with its signature transparent design featuring metal and glass. We have a few new additions on the rear panel, including the Glyph Matrix, which is made up of 489 individually firing LEDs, Glyph Button, and a red recording light. The display features ultra-slim bezels that measure 1.87mm on all sides. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 4500 nits of peak brightness.

The Nothing Phone 3 also comes upgraded triple camera setup that includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP OIS periscope camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it also comes with a 50MP selfie camera. For performance, the Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor fabricated with TSMC’s 4nm process. It claims to include an 8-core CPU with speeds up to 3.21GHz and also features a Qualcomm Adreno 825 GPU. Additionally, it also includes Qualcomm Hexagon NPU to manage AI-related tasks.

Lastly, the Phone 3 is backed by a 5500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 65W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, with Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 announced to be rolled out in Q3 2025. The software includes several new features that including Essential Space, Essential Search, and more.

Nothing Phone 3: Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3 will be available in two colour ways: Black and White. In terms of pricing, the smartphone will Rs.79999 for the 256GB variant. Pre-orders for the device will start on July 4, and the sale officially starts on July 15, 2025.

